Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-9

Weight: 242

Position: PF

College: Villanova

Age: 20

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 15.7

RPG: 8.5

APG: 2.2

BLK: 0.6

STL: 1.0

Player Bio

Courtesy of Villanova Athletics

VILLANOVA

Announced on April 9, 2021 that he would enter his name into the National Basketball Association Draft and hire an agent ... In two seasons accumulated a host of awards while averaging 12.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per outing ... Scored 716 points in 56 career game - all starts - for the Wildcats and connected on ..478 of his field goal attempts ... One of only five Wildcats to average nine or more rebounds per game in a season since 1973.

2020-21 Overview: Selected as a Third-Team All-American by The Sporting News and National Association of Basketball Coaches ... Named co-BIG EAST Player of the Year as well as a finalist for the Karl Malone Award, recognizing the nation's top power forward ... Led the Wildcats in scoring (15.7 ppg) and rebounding (8.5 rpg) ... Averaged 2.1 assists per game.

2020-21 Postseason Highlights: Added eight points and 12 rebounds in 38 minutes of Villanova's 62-51 loss to eventual champion Baylor in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 meeting at Hinkle Fieldhouse ... Finished with 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers in an 84-61 victory over North Texas ... Paced the Wildcats with 22 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a 73-63 NCAA Tournament victory over Winthrop ... Led the Wildcats with 26 points to go with six boards on March 11 in a 72-71 loss to Georgetown in a BIG EAST Tournament semifinal.

2021 BIG EAST HIGHLIGHTS: Contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds to a 72-60 victory over No. 14 Creighton on March 3 ... Added his fourth double-double of the season in a 73-61 loss at Butler, scoring 16 points and collecting 16 caroms ... Recorded his third double-double of the season on Feb. 20 with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 68-60 win over UConn ... Connected on 10-of-11 from the field, including a career-high five from beyond the 3-point arc, as part of a 27 point, eight rebound effort in a 96-64 win over Marquette ... Added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists to an 84-74 win over Georgetown on Feb. 7 ... Established a career high with 17 rebounds to go with 14 points in a 70-59 defeat at St. John’s on Feb. 3 ... Named Philadelphia Big Vie Player of the Week on Feb. 1 after scoring 23 points to help life Nova past Seton Hall 80-72 on Jan. 30 ... Donned a protective mask after suffering a broken nose in a Dec. 16 game vs. Butler ... Scored 18 points to go with rive rebounds and four assists in an 85-66 victory over Butler on Dec. 16 . .

2020-21 Non-Conference Highlights: Led the ‘Cats with 25 points and seven boards in an 88-68 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Dec. 19 ..Connected on 9-of-14 field goal attempts for 19 points to go with eight rebounds in a 68-64 victory at Texas on Dec. 7 ... Selected as BIG EAST Player of the Week on Nov. 30 … Named the Most Outstanding Player at the 2K Empire Sports Classic after a 28-point, eight rebound effort in the title game triumph over Arizona State … In the regular season opener he overcame early foul trouble to score 16 points and add nine rebounds in a 76-67 win over Boston College.

2019-20 Overview: Chosen as the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year ... A unanimous selection to the BIG EAST All-Freshman Team ... Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week six times over the course of the regular season ... Produced nine double-doubles in the regular season and finished fourth in the BIG EAST in rebounding (9.4 rpg).

2019-20 BIG EAST HIGHLIGHTS: Finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a 70-69 win at Georgetown on March 7 ... Contributed nine points and 11 rebounds to a 79-77 victory at Seton Hall on March 4 ... Added 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 58-54 loss to Providence on Feb. 29 ... Recorded his 15th double digit rebounding effort on Feb. 22 at Xavier, grabbing 12 caroms ... Tabbed BIG EAST Freshman of the Week on Feb. 17 ... Put together his eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-71 win over Marquette on Feb. 1 ... Contributed nine points and 14 rebounds in a 70-64 loss to Seton Hall on Feb. 8 ... Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the fourth consecutive week on Feb. 3 ... Matched a season-high with 14 rebounds to go with 12 points in a 79-59 win over St. John’s on Jan. 28 ... Earned his third straight BIG EAST Freshman of the Week honor on Jan. 27 ... Scored 17 points to help VU win at Providence 64-60 ...Registered his sixth double-double of the campaign on Jan. 21 with 12 points and 14 rebounds vs. Butler ... Delivered his ninth double-digit rebounding effort during a 79-75 win over DePaul on Jan. 14 (13 rebounds, 13 points) .... Provided 14 points and seven caroms to an 80-66 win over Georgetown on Jan. 11 ... Pulled down a season-high 14 rebounds, including a huge one on the offensive glass in the final minute, to help Villanova down Creighton 64-59 on Jan. 7 ... Added 11 rebounds in a 71-60 loss at Marquette on Jan. 4.

2019-20 NON_CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS: Made all six of his free throw attempts in the final minutes to help the ‘Cats secure a 61-55 win over Connecticut on Jan. 18 ... Finished with 11 points and seven caroms ... Finished with nine points and nine rebounds in a 56-55 win over top ranked Kansas on Dec. 21 at Wells Fargo Center ... Tasked with defending Penn’s forward AJ Brodeur, held his own defensively and supplied his fourth double-double of the season (13 points, 12 boards) to help the ‘Cats down Penn 80-69 ... Notched his third double-double of the season in the championship game of the Mytrle Beach Invitational, finishing with 12 points and 11 caroms ... Led the Wildcats with 22 points and seven rebounds in an 83-76 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 22 in a semifinal of the Myrtle Beach Invitational ... Contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in a 78-54 victory over Ohio University on No. 16 ... Delivered a terrific college debut, connecting on 9-of-14 field goal attempts on his way to 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 97-54 win over Army on Nov. 5.

IMG ACADEMY

Named a 2019 McDonald’s All-American where he competed for the West team … Completed his prep career at the school in Bradenton, Fla. … Ranked at No. 14 by and espn.com and No. 15 by 247 Sports in the Class of 2019 … Selected for the 2019 Nike Hoop Summit.

BISHOP MIEGE HIGH SCHOOL

Established himself as one of the top players in the midwest at this school in Overland Park, Kan. … Averaged 21.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game … Tabbed the 2018 Gatorade Kansas State Player of the Year … Earned a gold medal representing USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship … Started all six games and averaged 10.7 ppg. and a team-leading 8.5 rpg.

PERSONAL

Son of Katie Robinson and Lester Earl … Born November 3, 2000 … Lester Earl played college basketball at LSU and the University of Kansas before playing professionally in Spain … Played AAU Basketball for KC Run GMC.