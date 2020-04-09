Indianapolis to go blue on Thursday to recognize healthcare workers and first responders as part of national #LightItBlue campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, April 8, 2020 – At 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, many of Indianapolis's landmarks will "Light It Blue" as part of a national movement to recognize those working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Participants include:

Lucas Oil Stadium

Monument Circle

Eli Lilly and Company Corporate Headquarters

Indianapolis International Airport

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Power & Light

Butler Arts Center at Butler University

Regions Tower

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the men and women on the front lines of the pandemic, helping to care for our community's most vulnerable residents," said Mayor Joe Hogsett. "These healthcare professionals and first responders are truly heroes and Thursday's nationwide celebration is an opportunity for residents to show their appreciation. As Indianapolis comes together and lights the community blue, it is my hope that Indianapolis also renews its commitment to staying home, staying safe, and easing the burden on frontline caregivers."

In order to comply with current city and state orders designed to flatten the curve, Hoosiers should stay home and follow social media for photos and video feeds of the lights.

There are other ways for individuals or local businesses to get involved while also practicing good social distancing. Ideas include wearing blue clothes, displaying a #LightItBlue sign in their windows or creating a display out of homemade signs, blue streamers or balloons. Those that have the ability to turn their outdoor lights blue are encouraged to do so.

Everyone is also encouraged to show their support of healthcare workers and first responders online with the hashtags #LightItBlue and #INthistogether.