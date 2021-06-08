Indiana Pacers/Fever Jr. Hoops Tour Returns with In-Person Clinics for Local Youth

INDIANAPOLIS - Pacers Sports & Entertainment is thrilled to announce that the Jr. Hoops Tour is back this summer, and local youth will once again have the chance to attend these popular clinics at five different Indy Parks locations throughout Central Indiana. Each clinic, presented by Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent and Gatorade, is free to children but space is limited to the first 60 participants to register.

The Jr. Hoops Tour, set to run June 21-25, will provide opportunities for boys and girls ages 6-14 to learn the fundamentals of the game as well as emphasize sportsmanship, respect, teamwork, and healthy living. All clinics will run from 10am to 1pm.

Additional features of the clinics include a basketball and t-shirt for all participants, prizes and giveaways, and visits from Pacers and/or Fever personalities.

Registration opens online on Tuesday, June 8, at 10am at Pacers.com/JrHoopsTour. Registration will be open only until each session reaches its maximum allowable capacity of 60 participants.

2021 Jr. Hoops Tour Sessions: