Indiana Pacemates/Pacers Hype Crew 2019-20 Workshop

Want to audition for one of the dynamic performance teams at Pacers Sports & Entertainment?

The Indiana Pacers are seeking talented and energetic performers for the 2019-20 season! Need help getting ready for auditions? On Thursday, June 27 (6:00-9:00pm), an Audition Workshop will be held to help hopefuls prepare for both the Indiana Pacemates and Pacers Hype Crew auditions. Attending this workshop is the best way to prepare for auditions, as participants will learn stylized dance combinations/routines and will get the chance to learn about the audition process and upcoming sesason. Participants must be 18 years of age. Pre-register for the workshop here.

Learn routines that the Pacemates and Pacers Hype Crew have performed on the court, get tips on how to look and perform during auditions, and ask questions about the audition process and the upcoming season.

Workshop Details Date: Thursday, June 27 Time: 6:00 - 9:00 PM (check-in at 5:15 PM) Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse Registration Fee: $15 Parking: Virginia Avenue garage (attached via the sky bridge directly to the east of Bankers Life Fieldhouse)