FOX Sports Indiana Adds Pacers NBA 2K Simulations to Programming Lineup

FOX Sports Indiana, the television home of the Pacers, will air NBA 2K simulations of postponed Pacers games from the 2019-20 season beginning tonight, Tuesday, April 7. The NBA 2K game simulations will be produced by the NBA and delivered to FOX Sports Indiana for television distribution.

Each NBA 2K simulation will pit the Pacers against their originally scheduled opponent from the remaining 2019-20 schedule. First up, the Pacers will take on the Heat with contests against the Celtics, Magic, Spurs, and Wizards upcoming.

FOX Sports Indiana will also continue to air encore presentations of Pacers wins from the 2019-20 season. Later in April, FOX Sports Indiana plans to add classic Pacers playoff contests to its schedule.

Upcoming Pacers programming on FOX Sports Indiana

Times Eastern; schedule subject to change

Tuesday, April 7

7 p.m. NBA 2K: Pacers at Miami

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 2, 2020: Pacers at San Antonio

Wednesday, April 8

7 p.m. NBA 2K: Pacers at Boston

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 4, 2019: Pacers at Oklahoma City

Saturday, April 11

7 p.m. NBA 2K: Pacers vs. Orlando

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 8, 2020: Pacers at Dallas

Monday, April 13

7 p.m. NBA 2K: Pacers vs. San Antonio

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Jan. 17, 2020: Pacers vs. Minnesota

Wednesday, April 15

7 p.m. NBA 2K: Pacers at Washington

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 2019: Pacers vs. 76ers