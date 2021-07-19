D.J. Stewart Jr.: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 204

Position: SG/SF

College: Mississippi State

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 16.0

RPG: 3.4

APG: 3.1

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.4

Player Bio

Courtesy of Mississippi State Athletics

HONORS & AWARDS

2020-21 All-SEC Second Team • Coaches...2021 NIT All-Tournament Team...2020-21 Bailey Howell Trophy Finalist...2019-20 • 2020-21 SEC Academic Honor Roll...2018-19 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

CAREER

Stewart Jr. has played in 64 career games with 50 starts … Started in 48 of last 49 games (Jan. 14, 2020-March 28, 2021) … The lone exception came against Ole Miss (March 7, 2020) when Tyson Carter started in his place on Senior Day … Secured 792 points, 166 rebounds, 152 assists and 78 steals … The 792 points are 11th-most for a MSU player during their freshman and sophomore seasons … Piled up 40 games in double figures where the Bulldogs have posted a 28-12 record … Amassed 10 games of 20-plus points where State has won seven of 10 outings … Led MSU in scoring 16 times … Eclipsed 500 points during 45th career game versus Florida (Jan. 16, 2021) … Came away with five-plus assists in eight games and multiple steals on 20 occasions … Officially entered 2021 NBA Draft in May.

2020-21 • REDSHIRT SOPHOMORE

Stewart Jr. was one of two players (Abdul Ado) to start all 33 games on the season … Named All-SEC Second-Team performer by the league’s coaches to extend MSU’s streak to five straight seasons with at least one player being an All-SEC selection … Drained 41.0 percent from the field (186-of-454), 34.4 percent of his three-point attempts (52-of-151) and 80.6 percent at the foul line (104-of-129) … One of three players (Tre Mann • Florida, Scotty Pippen Jr. • Vanderbilt) to rank among SEC’s top 15 in 20-plus point performances (9 – T-5th), points per game (16.0 – T-9th), field goal percentage (41.0 – 10th), free throw percentage (80.6 – 11th), assists per game (3.1 – 12th) steals per game (1.4 – 13th) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.0 – 14th) … Racked up 528 points, which was sixth-highest for a sophomore in program history … Stewart Jr. and Iverson Molinar are the third combo to each have 500-plus points during same season in program history … The other two duos are Jim Ashmore and Bailey Howell (1956-57) along with Jamont Gordon and Charles Rhodes (2007-08) … One of 12 SEC combos to score 500-plus points with both members being sophomores or younger during the 2000s … One of four Power 5 players and one of 11 players nationally to pile up 500-plus points and 100-plus assists in 2020-21 … The other Power 5 players were Marcus Carr (Minnesota), Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois) and Ethan Thompson (Oregon State) … Pumped home double figures in 26 of 33 games, headed by nine 20-plus point efforts … The 26 games of 10-plus points was tied for the team lead with Iverson Molinar … Teamed with Molinar and Tolu Smith to average 45.3 points per game, which was second-best in the SEC and only behind LSU’s Cameron Thomas, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart (55.3 PPG) .. The 45.3 PPG was MSU’s highest scoring trio since Dee Bost, Ravern Johnson and Renardo Sidney at 47.1 PPG in 2010-11 … State won 10 of 12 games when Stewart Jr., Molinar and Smith each reached double figures during the same game … Paired with Molinar to average 32.7 points per game, which was fourth-best in the SEC … The 32.7 PPG was MSU’s highest scoring duo since Dee Bost and Ravern Johnson at 32.9 PPG in 2010-11 … Stewart Jr. and Molinar started the season with nine straight games in double figures, the ninth set of MSU teammates to accomplish the feat since the 1958-59 season, and the first since Cameron Burns and Greg Carter in 1990-91.

2020-21 • BEST GAMES

Stewart Jr. started the season with 12 consecutive games in double figures (Nov. 25-Jan. 9) … Provided 20 points and four assists against Liberty (Nov. 26) … Tacked on 23 points versus Texas State (Nov. 30) … Poured in 27 of his season-high 32 points during regulation and hit on 13-of-22 from the field against Dayton (Dec. 12) … First MSU player to eclipse 30-plus points since Quinndary Weatherspoon scored 31 at Georgia (Feb. 20, 2019) … Fifth sophomore during the 2000s and 13th sophomore overall to collect 30-plus points in game dating back to 1954-55 … Secured 18 points and grabbed a season-high seven rebounds at Georgia (Dec. 30) during SEC opener … Fired in 20 of his 24 points during the second half of a 78-63 victory over No. 13 Missouri (Jan. 5) … Scored 13 consecutive points for the Bulldogs over a 5:16 span in second half … Teamed with Iverson Molinar to outscore Missouri, 36-24, after halftime .. Piled up 27 points and four steals at No. 16 Alabama (Jan. 23) … Rattled home a SEC season’s best 29 points on 10-of-17 shooting at South Carolina (Feb. 6) … Took over point guard role during team’s last 11 games (Feb. 20-March 28) starting with a 16-point, six-assist performance at Ole Miss (Feb. 20) … Nearly compiled a triple-double with a career-best 10 assists coupled with nine points and seven rebounds versus Kentucky (March 11) … The 10 assists were tied for third-most by a MSU player during a SEC Tournament game … Only player in program history to amass three consecutive games of 20-plus points during NCAA/NIT postseason … Began run with 20 points and six assists against Saint Louis (March 20) during NIT Round of 16 … Notched 22 points highlighted by the game-winning three-pointer with two seconds left and 10-for-10 mark at the charity stripe versus Richmond (March 25) in NIT Quarterfinals … Set the tone with 19 first-half points en route to 23 total points in rout of Louisiana Tech (March 27) during NIT Semifinals.

2019-20 • REDSHIRT FRESHMAN

Stewart Jr. registered 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game … Connected on 45.6 percent from the floor (98-of-215), 32.9 percent from three-point territory (26-of-79) and 70.0 percent at the free throw line (42-of-60) … One of six players to appear in all 31 games … Earned 17 starts and was member of MSU’s starting five during 15 of last 16 games (Jan. 14-March 7) … Lone exception was versus Ole Miss (March 7) where Tyson Carter started in place of Stewart Jr. on Senior Night … Posted 14 games of 10-plus points which was fifth on the team … MSU won 11 of 14 games when he reached double figures … Five of his top six scoring performances were against SEC opponents … Teamed with Tyson Carter and Iverson Molinar to score 433 of the team’s 520 points (83.3 percent) when coming off bench … His 31 steals were third on the team … Secured multiple steals in seven games.

2019-20 • BEST GAMES

Stewart Jr. tallied eight points and season-high three steals against Florida International (Nov. 5) during career debut … First career basket was a layup to give MSU an 18-16 first-half lead at the 11:01 mark … Pumped in first of three consecutive games in double figures with 15-point performance versus Sam Houston State (Nov. 9) … Added 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting against New Orleans (Nov. 17) … Notched 10 points, two assists and two steals versus Kansas State (Dec. 14) during first career start … Upped his scoring mark to 12.6 points per game over nine-game span fueled by seven outings with 10-plus points (Jan. 22-Feb. 15) … Began stretch with 14 points against Arkansas (Jan. 22) … Provided 12 points and a season-high eight rebounds at Oklahoma (Jan. 25) … Exploded for 16 of his season’s best 20 points aided by four treys during second half of Tennessee game (Feb. 1) … Fired in 15 points at No. 15 Kentucky (Feb. 4) … Collected a pair of 16-point efforts at Ole Miss (Feb. 11) and versus South Carolina (Feb. 19) … Dished out a season-high five assists at Texas A&M (Feb. 22) … Collected seven points, five rebounds and two assists against Ole Miss (March 7) during season finale.

2018-19 • FRESHMAN

Stewart Jr. elected to redshirt the 2018-19 season and has four years of eligibility starting in 2019-20.

HIGH SCHOOL

A consensus 4-star recruit who was named the No. 2 prospect in the state of Mississippi behind teammate Robert Woodard II for the Class of 2018 … Rated No. 103 (Scout), No. 106 (Rivals) and No. 114 (247 Sports) nationally … Posted 25.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game where he claimed All-State First Team honors from Jackson Clarion-Ledger as a senior at Riverside High School under Kevin Gladney in Avon, Mississippi … Secured 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during his junior season … Played AAU basketball with MSU teammates Nick Weatherspoon and KeyShawn Feazell … Joined by Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II as a consensus top 25 recruiting class rated as high as No. 9 by Lindy’s Magazine … Signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) in November 2017 during early period.

PERSONAL

Born on July 28, 1999 … Majoring in kinesiology.