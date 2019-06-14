Devin Cannady: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-1

Weight: 185

Position: PG

College: Princeton

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 18.2

RPG: 5.8

APG: 1.7

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.6

Player Bio

2018-19

Two-time Ivy League Player of the Week, on Nov. 26, after back-to-back 21-point games against FDU and Monmouth, and Dec. 31, after 21 points and nine rebounds at No. 17 Arizona State ... led team in scoring average at 18.2 points a game ... finished as Princeton's fifth-leading all-time scorer at 1,515 points ... finished with the third-most 3-point field goals in program history at 268 ... graduated as the program's leading free throw shooter by percentage, among those with at least 100 attempts, at .896 ... scored in double figures in 14 of his 16 games ... season-high 28 points scored at Maine on Nov. 28 ... had double-doubles against Lafayette (24 pts., 11 reb.) and Penn (20 pts., 12 reb.).

2017-18

Second-team All-Ivy League ... NABC All-District 13 second team ... Dec. 26 Ivy League Player of the Week ... led the team in scoring at 16.7 points per game, good for fifth in the league ... led the Ivy in free throw percentage (.884) and 3-pointers per game (2.8) and was ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (.394) ... second on the team in rebounds per game (5.4) ... scored in double figures in 24 of the team's 29 games and started 28, all except for senior night ... scored 32 points at Cornell on Feb. 16 and scored 20-plus points nine other times ... grabbed 10 rebounds against Dartmouth on Feb. 24.

2016-17

Honorable mention All-Ivy League ... NABC All-District 13 second team ... Ivy League Player of the Week on Jan. 9 and Feb. 27 ... 81 3-pointers made were the fifth-most in a season in program history ... 198 3s attempted tied for the most in a season in program history ... set a program record with a .938 free throw percentage (min. 40 attempts), going 76 of 81 ... led the Ivy League in free throw percentage and was second in 3s made per game at 2.7 ... team's second-leading scorer on the season at 13.4 points per game ... went 10 of 10 from the stripe in the Ivy Tournament semifinal against Penn on March 11 ... among his 22 double-figure scoring games were a pair of 29-point efforts, going 10 of 14 from the field and 7 of 9 from 3 against Brown on Jan. 13 and going 9 of 11 from the field and 7 of 8 from 3 at Yale on Feb. 17.

2015-16

Played in all 29 games and finished third on the team in scoring at 11.6 ppg ... second on the team with 57 3-pointers, the second-highest total for a freshman in program history ... .889 free throw percentage was the second-best in a single season in program history, minimum 40 attempts ... led the Ivy League in free throw percentage and led all Ivy freshmen in field goal percentage (.485) ... second in the Ivy in 3-point field goal percentage (.456) ... two-time Ivy Rookie of the Week, on Dec. 28 and Feb. 22 ... had 20 double-figure scoring games, led by a 23-point performance at Columbia on Feb. 13 in which he scored 11 straight points between regulation and overtime ... had 20 points Feb. 19 in the home win over Yale.

Before Princeton

Led Marian to an undefeated regular season on his way to becoming the winningest player in Marian history ... McDonald’s All-American nominee ... finished his high school career second on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,475 points ... named to the North team for the Indiana All-Star game as well as earning a spot on Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway “Supreme 15” Team, a ranking of the Top 15 players in the state ... had a strong summer with Spiece on the Nike EYBL circuit as well ... scored 11.8 points, grabbed 4.2 rebounds and handed out four assists per game, leading his team to the EYBL Finals at the Peach Jam.

Personal

Majoring in sociology.