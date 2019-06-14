Christian James: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 213

Position: SG

College: Oklahoma

Age: 22

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 14.6

RPG: 6.2

APG: 1.9

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.2

Player Bio

Courtesy of Oklahoma Athletics

2018-19 (SENIOR)

Finishes his career ranked 30th on the all-time OU scoring list with 1,209 career points...With 519 career rebounds, he is just the seventh guard in OU history to produce 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in a career...His 176 3-pointers are tied for the eighth most in an OU career...Played in 131 career games - the ninth most in program history...Leaves OU with career averages of 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists...Played in eight NCAA Tournament games, including the 2016 Final Four...A 2019 All-Big 12 Third Team selection...Named to the Academic All-Big 12 First Team...In 34 games (all starts) this season, averaged 14.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists...Ranked eighth in the Big 12 in scoring and ninth in rebounding...His 2.0 3-pointers per game rank eighth in the league...Finished third in the Big 12 with six double-doubles...Reached double figures in scoring in all but six games his senior season...Scored a team-high 20 points in an NCAA Tournament First Round win over Ole Miss (March 22)...His 19 points and eight rebounds fueled a Sooner victory over Texas (Feb. 23)...Coming off his worst scoring performance of the season (five points vs. OSU), responded with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting against Vanderbilt (Jan. 26)...Joined OU’s 1,000-point club on Jan. 16, becoming the 45th Sooner to score over 1,000 career points...Scored 20 points vs. Kansas State (Jan. 16)...Swiped a career-high four steals against TCU (Jan. 12) to go with 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals...Totaled 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds against USC (Dec. 15) in just the second game since 1996 that an OU guard has produced 15 points and 15 boards...Named the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week (for week ending Dec. 9) after averaging 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in a pair of off-campus wins over Notre Dame and Wichita State...Scored 14 points with 13 boards in a win over Wichita State (Dec. 8)...Produced his first career double-double by scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 boards against Notre Dame (Dec. 4) at Madison Square Garden...In the Notre Dame game, scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half, including OU’s final nine points of the night...Named to the Battle 4 Atlantis all-tournament team after averaging 19.0 points (shooting .500), 4.7 rebounds and going 11-of-23 (.478) from 3-point range during the three-game event...His 57 total points at Battle 4 Atlantis were the second most among participating players...Scored 21 points with five rebounds and a career-high-tying four assists in a win over Dayton (Nov. 23)...Secured 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting (3-of-5 from 3-point range) in a road win at UTSA (Nov. 12)...Opened the season with a career-high 29 points at UTRGV (Nov. 9) – the most points in a season opener by a Sooner since Buddy Hield scored 30 at Memphis in 2015...Sunk at least three 3-pointers on 11 occasions...Twenty-eight games of double-digit scoring...Eight games of 20-plus points...Six games of double-digit rebounds...Six double-doubles.

2017-18 (JUNIOR)

In 31 games (31 starts), averaged 11.9 points (25th in Big 12), 4.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 30.2 minutes...Shot .458 from the field and .365 from 3-point range...During Big 12 play (18 games), averaged 12.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 31.4 minutes...His 1.9 made 3-pointers per game ranked 10th in the Big 12...Enters his senior season with a team-high 714 career points...After not reaching 20 points in a game for the first 88 games of his career, he scored back-to-back career highs with 22 points at Iowa State (Feb. 10) followed by 23 points at Texas Tech (Feb. 13)...Pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds on Jan. 20 against Oklahoma State...Tallied 19 points (all in the first half) against Northwestern on Dec. 22, shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 5-of-6 from 3-point range...Shot 5-of-6 from 3-point range (started 5-of-5) en route to 19 points against USC on Dec. 8...Sunk multiple 3-pointers in 18 games, including eight games of three-or-more...Twenty-one games of double digit scoring...Two games of 20-plus points.

2016-17 (SOPHOMORE)

In 31 games (14 starts), averaged 7.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.0 minutes…His scoring average was five points higher than his freshman season (2.9 points) and marked the second-highest improvement among returners on the 2016-17 OU squad…Finished conference play averaging 5.6 points and 3.1 rebounds against Big 12 foes…Averaged 11.1 points and shot 21-of-45 (.467) from 3-point range during non-conference games…Tied a career-high 17 points against Oral Roberts (Dec. 7) while picking off a career-best four steals...Notched 14 points and seven rebounds against Northern Colorado (Nov. 29)...Scored 14 second-half points on 5-of-7 shooting and finished with a career-best 17 points and 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point range vs. Clemson (Nov. 20)…First Sooner to shoot 100 percent from 3-point range on at least five attempts since Buddy Hield went 7-for-7 in Nov., 2014...Scored double figures in back-to-back games for the first time in his career by tallying 12 points against both Northwestern State (Nov. 13) and Tulane (Nov. 17).

2015-16 (FRESHMAN)

Played in 35 games off the bench as a true freshman … The 35 games played marked the fourth-highest total for a frosh in school history … Averaged 2.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.4 minutes per contest … Shot .426 (29-68) from the floor, .500 (17-34) from beyond the arc and .771 (27-35) from the free throw line … In five NCAA Tournament games, averaged 4.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.0 minutes … Pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds in West Regional Final versus Oregon on March 26 … Scored in double figures on four occasions: Dec. 3 vs. Central Arkansas (11), Feb. 2 vs. TCU (12), March 11 vs. West Virginia (Big 12 Championship, 13) and March 24 vs Texas A&M (NCAA Tournament, 12) … Connected on a career-high four 3-pointers on two occasions: Feb. 2 vs. TCU and March 24 vs. Texas A&M (NCAA Tournament) … His 28 minutes played against the Aggies on March 28 marked a career high.

HIGH SCHOOL

Attended Bellaire High School in Houston … Was rated as the No. 138 high school senior by Rivals.com and was ranked as the 17th top recruit in Texas by 247Sports … Saw his recruiting take off over the summer of 2014 (was rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN) but suffered a setback when he broke the tibia in his left leg in an AAU game that August ... Only played final two games of his senior season due to injury … Averaged 20.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game as a junior … Was named District MVP that season … Coached by Bruce Glover.

MISCELLANEOUS

Born in Houston, Texas … Product of same high school that produced NBA players Emeka Okafor and John Lucas III … Son of Ronnie and Sharon James … Has one older brother (Ronnie James II) … Major is undecided.