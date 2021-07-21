Chris Duarte: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-6

Weight: 190

Position: SG

College: Oregon

Age: 24

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 17.1

RPG: 4.6

APG: 2.7

BLK: 0.8

STL: 1.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of Oregon Athletics

2020-21 | SENIOR SEASON

AWARDS

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year...International Player of the Year, NetScouts Basketball...Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year...All-Pac-12 First Team...Pac-12 All-Defensive Team...Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Finalist (5 players)...Second Team All-America (Sports Illustrated)...Third Team All-America (Associated Press, USBWA, The Athletic, College Hoops Today/Jon Rothstein and Basketball Times)...Lute Olson All-America Team...NABC All-District 19 First Team...USBWA All-District IX First Team

Named the winner of the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award after averaging 17.1 points per game to lead the team while shooting 53.2 percent overall from the field (160-of-301) and 42.4 percent from three-point range (61-of-144) ... Is Oregon’s first Jerry West Award winner as well as the first Jerry West Award Finalist in program history ... Selected as the International Player of the Year by NetScouts Basketball ... A second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and a five-time third team All-American ... Named the Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year ... Selected to the all-Pac-12 first team and the Pac-12 all-defensive team ... Was one of only two players in Division I to average 17.0 points and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field ... Played and started in 26 games ... Led the team in steals (49) and blocks (21) ... Named Pac-12 Player of the Week (Jan. 8) for the second time in 2020-21 after averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game to help Oregon go 3-0 and clinch its second consecutive Pac-12 regular-season title ... Named Pac-12 Player of the Week (Jan. 4) after leading UO to a sweep of Cal and Stanford by dominating the last 6:00 of each contest ... Ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in six different statistical categories, including three pointers made per game (2.4, 2nd), steals per game (1.9, 2nd) scoring (7th) and minutes played (5th, 34.0 per game) ... Was the only player ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in both overall field goal percentage (.532) and three-point field goal percentage (.424) ... Scored 21 points with a team-best six assists in the NCAA Sweet 16 game versus USC ... Paced Oregon’s NCAA Second Round win against Iowa with 23 points on nine-of-12 shooting and tied a career high with seven assists ... Led Oregon with 23 points March 3 vs, UCLA ... Hit seven-of-10 from the field (4-of-5 3-pointers) in scoring 22 points March 1 versus Arizona ... Scored 19 of his team-high 24 points in the final 10 minutes of the Feb. 25 win at Stanford ... Led team with 18 points and seven rebounds in the Feb. 18 win over Colorado ... Hit the game-winning 3-pointer with :17 left in Feb. 13 win at Arizona ... Scored all of his 18 points in the first half in the Feb. 11 win at Arizona State ... Led the Jan. 9 win at Utah with 25 points and a season-high six steals ... Big game Jan. 7 at Colorado where he scored 27 points with six rebounds, four steals and two blocks ... Netted 11 of his game-high 23 points in the final 5:43 Jan. 2 against Stanford with four steals ... Scored 14 straight points in 3:17 late in the second half to help Oregon pull away from Cal on Dec. 31; finished with 19 points ... Sparked Oregon’s record-setting defensive effort against Portland with three blocks and two steals to go along with a team-high 21 points ... Season-best 8 rebounds vs. Eastern Washington ... 14 points and 6 assists in the Seton Hall win ... 22 points on four three-pointers vs. Missouri ... Named preseason All-Pac-12 First Team.

2019-20 | JUNIOR SEASON

Named All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention and Pac-12 All-Defensive Honorable Mention ... Named all-international third team by NetScouts Basketball ... Was second on the team in both scoring (12.9 points per game) and rebounding (5.6 per game) ... Led the team in steals and ranked fourth in the Pac-12 at 1.7 per game ... Played five games with a broken finger late in the season, before undergoing a procedure that caused him to miss the final three games ... Was on pace to return for the NCAA Tournament ... Led team with 10 rebounds in Feb. 22 win at No. 24 Arizona ... Had a career-high three blocks with 10 points and four steals Feb. 20 at Arizona State ... Put in 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and 7-of-7 shooting at the stripe Jan. 30 at California ... Earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the second time after averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and seven steals per game against USC and UCLA ... Became the first Division I player since 1999 to post a stat line of at least 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals in the win over USC on Jan. 24 ... His eight steals against the Trojans set a Matthew Knight Arena record was just one shy of the UO school record ... Scored 15 points while coming away with five steals Jan. 16 at Washington State ... Turned in 20 points and six rebounds on 7-of-12 shooting against Arizona State on Jan. 11 ... Chipped in 17 points with eight rebounds Jan. 9 versus Arizona ... Named Pac-12 Player of the Week after scoring a season-high 31 points on 12-of-15 shooting while grabbing six rebounds and dishing out six assists Dec. 29 versus Alabama State ... Averaged 14.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in the Battle 4 Atlantis ... Scored 16 points each against Gonzaga and North Carolina, with nine boards versus Gonzaga ... Finished with 16 points and seven rebounds along with three steals in Oregon debut Nov. 5 against Fresno State.

BEFORE OREGON

Versatile athlete was named the 2019 national player of the year by the NJCAA ... was also named a 2018-19 first team all-American by the NJCAA and MVP of the 2019 NJCAA all-star game ... Averaged 19.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a sophomore during the 2018-19 season, when he led Northwest Florida State to the NJCAA Elite Eight ... Awarded Panhandle Conference Player of the Year ... Led the Raiders to their fifth-straight conference title ... scored 24 points against top-ranked Florida Southwestern in the regional semifinal ... Appeared in all 32 games as a freshman for the Raiders, helping lead them to an impressive 29-3 record in 2017-18 … Averaged 12.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game during his freshman campaign … Shot 55 percent from the field and 37 percent from three-point range … Earned first team all-Panhandle Conference honors … Dropped 17 points and grabbed six rebounds in the FCSAA state championship game where the Raiders claimed the title … Integral part of NWF’s lineup during their run to the 2018 Elite Eight in the NJCAA tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

Rated by 247Sports as the fifth-best high school player in the state of New York in 2016-17, where he spent the season at Redemption Christian Academy in Troy, N.Y. … Also played with the New York Lightning AAU program.

PERSONAL

Born in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic ... Parents are Ana Luisa and Leonardo Duarte ... Major is undeclared.