Cameron Jackson: 2019 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-8

Weight: 258

Position: PF

College: Wofford

Age: 23

2018-2019 Season Stats

PPG: 14.5

RPG: 7.6

APG: 2.8

BLK: 1.0

STL: 1.5

Player Bio

Courtesy of Wofford Athletics

2018-19: Started all 35 games for the Terriers ... Averaged 14.5 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds per game ... Led the Terriers in rebounding (266), blocks (35) and steals (52) ... Named First Team All-SoCon and to the First Team All-SoCon Tournament team ... SoCon's December Player of the Month ... Scored in double figures in 32 contests ... Recorded seven double-doubles, giving him 15 for his career ... Averaged 10.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and .9 blocks per game for his career ... 49th member of the 1,000-point club, finishing 19th on Wofford's all-time scoring list with 1,399 points ... Shot .583 from the field for his career which is sixth all-time at Wofford ... Sixth all-time on the all-time steals list with 168 and third with 125 blocks while playing the most games (138) in Terrier history ... Recorded 7 or more rebounds in 24 games ... Had three or more assists in 18 contests with two or more blocks in nine games ... Had two or more steals in 17 games, totaling five in games against Mars Hill and Western Carolina ... Scored 10 points and had nine rebounds in the season-opener against North Carolina ... Totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds against High Point ... Scored 20 points against Coppin State ... Had 18 and 10 against Mars Hill ... Scored 10 points with six rebounds at South Carolina ... Scored 15 points with 10 rebounds at Kansas, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career ... Had a season-high 24 points with nine rebounds against Coastal Carolina ... Scored 20 points at Mississippi State and Western Carolina ... Had 23 and 10 at VMI ... Scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds against Chattanooga ... Totaled 20 points and eight rebounds in an overtime win at ETSU ... Followed that up with 15 and 9 against Western Carolina ... Scored 18 points and nine rebounds at Furman ... Had 14 and 10 at Chattanooga ... Scored 20 points in the SoCon semifinal against ETSU ... Had 15 and 7 in the SoCon Championship win over UNCG ... Recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament First-Round win over Seton Hall ... Finished his career with 11 points and eight rebounds in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

2017-18: Played 31 games and started 29 ... Named Second Team All-Conference ... Averaged 12.0 points and 5.9 rebounds in 23.2 minutes per game ... Finished just shy of a double-double with nine points and nine rebounds against South Carolina in the season opener ... Led Wofford with 19 points (7-11 FG) and added seven rebounds, six steals and four assists in the first win of the season against Washington & Lee ...Netted 16 points (7-9 FG) with six rebounds, two assists and two steals in a win over Bob Jones ... Against North Florida, finished 11-14 from the floor and earned his first double-double of the season with 23 points and 10 rebounds while also adding four blocks, three steals and two assists ... Had eight points and eight rebounds at Texas Tech ... Tallied 11 points, five rebounds and three assists at UNC Asheville ... Scored 11 points at Coastal Carolina ... Totaled 10 rebounds and four steals in the win over Georgia Tech ... Shot 50% (6-12), scored 15 points and added five rebounds in the win over High Point ... Scored 18 points, brought down nine rebounds and had three assists, three steals and a program record six blocks in the upset win at No. 5 North Carolina ... Was named the Lute Olson National Player of the Week and the SoCon Player of the Week after the upset ... At UNCG, had 12 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals at UNCG ... Went 7-9 from the field with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in the home win over VMI ... Shot 100% (5-5) with 13 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals to earn another double-double against The Citadel at home ... Led all players with three steals and added six points and five rebounds in the non-conference win over Harvard ... Scored 20 points and tacked on five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in the home win against Furman ... Netted 12 points on 6-8 shooting at Samford ... Tallied six points against Chattanooga ... Totaled six points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks at The Citadel ... Scored 13 points at Mercer ... Scored 10 points on 5-5 shooting in the win over Samford ... Had seven rebounds at Furman ... Finished with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks at Western Carolina ... Netted seven points at Chattanooga ... Scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds against UNCG ... Led Wofford with 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the win at ETSU ... Led the Terriers with 17 points on 8-9 shooting in the regular season finale against Mercer ... In the SoCon quarterfinals against Mercer, earned a double-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks ... Finished with eight points, a team high eight rebounds, and a team high four assists against UNCG in the SoCon semifinals and was then named Second Team All-Tournament for his play ... Scored 22 points and added nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks against Central Michigan in the CIT game.

2016-17: Played in all 33 games and made 30 starts … Averaged 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 20.9 minutes played … Ranked second on the team in rebounds with 188 on the season (5.7 per game) … Led the team in blocked shots with 31 … Recorded five double-doubles over the course of the season … In the Terrier’s first win over VMI (Jan. 19) Jackson scored a season-high 25 points in just 19 minutes on 84.6 percent shooting from the field … Recorded 24 points on 88.9 percent shooting (8-of-9) and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes at Furman (Feb. 25) to close out the regular season.

2015-16: Limited to seven games due to a season-ending injury, and made one start … Played 15 minutes in his season debut at Presbyterian (Nov. 28), collecting five points, two steals and a season-high seven rebounds off the bench to help Wofford to a 10-point victory … Made his first career start at Georgia Tech (Dec. 1) and scored four points with three rebounds, an assist and a steal in nine minutes … Played a season-high 21 minutes at Clemson (Dec. 6), collecting six rebounds and a block … A perfect 3-for-3 from the floor in what wound up being his final game of the season at Austin Peay (Dec. 22), finishing with seven points, four rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes … Granted a medical redshirt.

2014-15: Played in 32 of 35 games off the bench ... Averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.4 blocks and 8.3 minutes played his freshman season ... Was 56.6 percent from the field and 76.2 percent (16-21) from the foul line ... Scored in 13 straight games from Nov. 18 - Jan. 3 ... Made his Wofford debut in the season opener at Stanford (Nov. 14), playing 10 minutes ... Scored his first collegiate basket and earned his first rebound and block in the ESPN College Hoops Marathon win over Iona (Nov. 18), shooting 2-of-2 from the field ... Gathered four rebounds against Ohio Valley (Nov. 25) ... Collected a season-high six boards and scored four points against Presbyterian (Dec. 3) ... Went for four points and four rebounds in 15 minutes in a win against Florida National (Dec. 6) ... Had two points and a rebound in seven minutes against NC State (Dec. 14) ... Contributed with four rebounds, two points and a block in a win versus Charleston Southern (Dec. 17) ... Scored five points at No. 18/17 West Virginia (Dec. 22) ... Extended his scoring streak to 12 games with four points and two rebounds in just seven minutes against eventual national champion Duke (Dec. 31) ... Scored a career-high six points (2-2 FT, 2-4 FT) and collected a pair of rebounds in a 68-65 win at Samford (Jan. 3) ... Missed the first game of his career with an ankle injury (Jan. 10) ... Returned from injury against Western Carolina (Jan. 17), tying his career-high of six points while adding three rebounds and a steal in just 13 minutes ... Posted a career-high four blocks, all in the second half, playing a career-high 16 minutes and also going for four points and four boards in a win over Furman (Jan. 22) ... Effective in just seven minutes at UNCG, grabbing four rebounds, blocking two shots and scoring two points to help the Terriers to a 58-42 victory (Jan. 29) ... Hit both of his field goal attempts and his lone free throw attempt, finishing with five points, an assist and a steal at ETSU (Feb. 5) ... Was 2-for-2 to finish with four points, three rebounds, an assist and a block in just 12 minutes played against The Citadel (Feb. 21) ... Made his SoCon Tournament debut in the quarterfinals against eighth-seeded UNCG, playing seven minutes and scoring a basket in a Terrier victory (March 7).

Prior to Wofford: Three year letter-winner and two-year starter at John Handley High School ... Led John Handley to the Virginia State 4A championship game his senior year ... Team captain who was also named District Player of the Year, Region Player of the Year, First Team All-State and Virginia State Coaches Association Player of the Year ... Averaged a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds ... As a junior, he averaged a double-double as the team was 21-5 overall ... He earned First Team All-District, First Team All-Region, and Region II Division 3 Player of the Year honors ... Also played for Virginia Elite.

Personal: Born Feb. 7, 1996 in Winchester, Virginia ... Son of Leanthony and Danielle Jackson ... Majoring in environmental studies and English.

Honors & Awards: 2017-18 SoCon Tournament Second Team...2017-18 SoCon Second Team All-Conference...SoCon Player of the Week (Week Seven, Jan. 2, 2018)...Lute Olson Award National Player of the Week recipient (Dec. 25, 2017)...2017-18 Preseason All-SoCon