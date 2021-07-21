Cam Thomas: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210

Position: SG

College: LSU

Age: 19

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 23.0

RPG: 3.4

APG: 1.4

BLK: 0.2

STL: 0.9

Player Bio

Courtesy of LSU Athletics

All-SEC First Team, 2021...All-SEC Freshman Team, 2021...SEC All-Tournament Team, 2021...USA Today SEC Newcomer of the Year, 2021...USA Today Second Team A-A, 2021...AP Honorable Mention A-A, 2021...CollegeInsider.com Kyle Macy Freshman All-America, 2021...All-Louisiana First Team, 2021...Louisiana Player of the Year, 2021...Louisiana Freshman of the Year, 2021

FRESHMAN SEASON (2020-21)

Came to LSU billed as a “prolific scorer” and lived up to that billing by leading all NCAA D1 freshmen in scoring while posting one of the top freshman seasons in LSU Basketball history … Averaged 23.0 points per game in LSU’s 29 outings, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists … Averaged 33.9 minutes a game … Consistent scoring throughout the season, averaging 23.1 points in the 17 SEC games … Averaged 28.5 points in his two NCAA Tournament games (27 vs. St. Bonaventure-3/20; 30 vs. Michigan-3/22) … Had 22 20-point games, the most 20-point games of any LSU player since Shaquille O’Neal in 1992 … Finished with the 13th-highest scoring average by an LSU player in its history (minimum 20 games played) … His 22 games over 20 points was the most by a Division I freshman in 2020-21 … His average includes a scoreless game at Ole Miss (Jan. 9) when he injured his ankle on his opening three-point attempt after four minutes of action … It is the fourth-highest scoring average for a first-year player on the LSU team topped only by Pete Maravich as a sophomore in 1967-68 (43.8), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf as a freshman in 1988-89 (30.2) and Bob Pettit as a sophomore in 1951-52 (25.5) … His 668 points is 11th all-time at LSU for a single season … When Thomas had games of 29, 32, 28 and 26 in succession against Nicholls (12/26), Texas A&M (12/29), at Florida (1/2) and Georgia (1/6), he became the only SEC freshman with a four-game 25-point streak in the past 25 seasons …. His 16 games of 25-points per more for the season are the most by an SEC freshman in the one-and-done era (since 2006) … Had a 10-game streak of 20 points or more from Jan. 26 to March 6 … Made 68 three pointers, including 13 games of three makes or more … First in the SEC and seventh in the nation in field goals made (203) … First in the nation in free throws made at 194, the sixth-best single season in LSU history … Led the SEC in free throw percentage at 88.2 percent (194-of-220) … Set a school record with 42 consecutive makes at the free throw line … After missing his initial attempt against Sam Houston State (Dec. 14), he made his next seven to start the streak … Followed that up with seven against Nicholls (Dec. 26), three versus Texas A&M (Dec. 29), 11 at Florida (Jan. 2) and then his first 14 versus Georgia (Jan. 6) before a miss in the first of a two-shot series to finish 15-of-16 for the game … It was tied for the seventh longest consecutive free throw streak in SEC history … Drew 155 fouls this season and his 88.2 percentage is the fourth best for a season in LSU history (minimum 75 attempts) … Season best of 32 against Texas A&M (Dec. 29) in the league opener … Played all but 2.5 minutes in the five post-season games.

PRIOR TO LSU

Consensus five-star athlete, ranked No. 23 in the ESPN 100, 23 in the 247sports.com rankings and 25 by Rivals.com … Ranked No. 5 in the position nationally by ESPN … Played three-years of high school, playing his freshman season at Oscar Smith HS in Chesapeake, Virginia … For his junior season, transferred to Oak Hill Academy where Thomas averaged a team-best 26.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists … The team posted a 31-5 record … As a senior at Oak Hill for Coach Steve Smith, Thomas averaged 31.5 points, six rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, finishing his two years there as the program’s all-time leading scorer (2,219) … Led the 2019 NIKE EYBL circuit, averaging 29.5 points earning POY … In the Boo Williams spring and summer program averaged 28.9 points a game and was number one in the league in field goals and free throws made … Selected to the 2020 Jordan Brand Classic … Posted 3.0 GPA club in high school … Won a total of nine championships in high school and summer ball … Named Chesapeake, Virginia Male Athlete of the Year as a freshman (2017), Hampton Roads leading scorer as a freshman … Nike Peach Jam leading scorer and first team Peach Jam … Co-Player of the Year (2020) in the Allen Iverson Classic … MVP of three other Classics … Career high of 51 points and 15 rebounds.

PERSONAL

Nickname is “Cam” … Born on Oct. 13, 2001 in Yokosuka, Japan … Right handed … Mom is Leslie Thomas … One older sister, Shaniece Collins … On what influenced him to come to LSU, “Coach Wade recruited my mom more than he did me and that made her feel like he really needed me at LSU. If the head coach is recruiting you that says a lot and the style of play was what I was looking for in a team” … Undecided on a major … Enjoys playing video games and watching basketball to relax … Favorite food is chicken and favorite dessert is cake … Favorite TV show is Chicago PD … Favorite basketball players are James Harden and the late Kobe Bryant … Favorite pro basketball team is the Houston Rockets … Favorite pro athlete outside basketball is Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.