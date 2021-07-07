Ayo Dosunmu: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 194

Position: PG/SG

College: Illinois

Age: 21

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 20.1

RPG: 6.3

APG: 5.3

BLK: 0.2

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Illinois Athletics

2020-21 JUNIOR

USA Today National Player of the Year...Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year...NCAA Consensus First-Team All-American...Wooden Award Finalist...Naismith Trophy Finalist...Oscar Robertson Trophy Finalist...Wooden Award All-American Team...Associated Press First-Team All-American, the first-ever Illini voted to first team by AP...NABC First-Team All-American...USBWA First-Team All-American...Sporting News unanimous First-Team All-American...Sports Illustrated unanimous First-Team All-American...CBS Sports First-Team All-American...USA Today First-Team All-American...Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player and All-Tournament Team...USBWA District V Player of the Year and First-Team All-District V...Unanimous First-Team All-Big Ten...NABC First-Team All-District 7...Only player in the NCAA over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and five assists...Joined Michigan State's Magic Johnson as the only two players in Big Ten history with multiple triple-doubles in league play...No. 6 in kenpom.com National Player of the Year standings...Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (2/8)...Four-Time Big Ten Player of the Week (12/14, 12/28, 2/1 & 2/8)...Ranks 12th on Illinois career scoring list with 1,504 points, and No. 2 among players after three years...Concluded junior season with scoring average of 20.1 points, the highest by an Illini in the last 30 seasons

21st in the NCAA in scoring (20.1 ppg)...Second in the Big Ten in assists (5.3 apg)...13th in the B1G in rebounding (6.3 rpg)...13th nationally in kenpom offensive rating (110.8)...Seventh nationally with four 30-plus point performances...Sixth double-double of season with 17 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in NCAA Tournament first-round win over Drexel (3/19)...16 points and nine rebounds in Big Ten Tournament title game victory over No. 9 Ohio State (3/14)...18 points, game-high nine assists, and 7 boards in Big Ten Tournament semifinal win over No. 5 Iowa (3/13)...23 points in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal win over Rutgers (3/12)...Missed three games after being injured on a flagrant 2 foul (2/23), then returned for final game of regular season, scoring 19 points on 7-10 FG in win at No. 7 Ohio State (3/6)...17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks at Michigan State (2/23)...Second triple-double in four games – and fourth in school history – with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in win at Minnesota (2/20)...Set career scoring high in a Big Ten game with 31 points in win at Nebraska (2/12)...Third triple-double in school history with 21 points, career-high 12 rebounds, and career-high 12 assists in win over No. 19 Wisconsin (2/6)...Recorded the nation’s only triple-double against a ranked opponent on the season...25 points on 11-18 FG and 3-3 from 3-point range in win over No. 7 Iowa (1/29)...22 points and five assists vs. No. 21 Ohio State (1/16)...23 points and 8 rebounds vs. Maryland (1/10)...30 points on 11-17 shooting, 4-5 from three, and 5 assists in win over Indiana (12/26)...30 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in win at Penn State (12/23)...Fourth career double-double with 22 points, 11 boards and 6 assists at No. 19 Rutgers (12/20)...Career-high 36 points at Missouri (12/12)...18 points and career-high 12 boards in win at No. 10 Duke (12/8)...Hit game-winning free throws with 2.3 seconds left vs. Ohio (11/27), finishing with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists...28 points with career high 5 threes and 10 boards in season opener vs. North Carolina A&T (11/25)...Preseason honors: Wooden Award Watch List, Naismith Trophy Watch List, NABC Div. I Player of the Year Watch List, Bob Cousy Award Watch List, AP All-America Team, First-Team All-American (CBS Sports, Blue Ribbon Yearbook, The Athletic, Athlon Sports), unanimous All-Big Ten Team

2019-20 SOPHOMORE

Illinois Athlete of the Year, the first basketball player to earn the school's top athletic award since Deron Williams in 2005...First-team All-Big Ten (media)...First-team All-Big Ten (AP)...USBWA All-District V Team...Second-team All-Big Ten (coaches)...NABC second-team All-District 7...Naismith Trophy Midseason Team...Big Ten Player of the Week (Feb. 24)

Jay Bilas Co-National Player of the Week (Jan. 27)...Started all 30 games he participated in, missing one to injury...Led team and ranked fifth in the B1G in scoring at 16.6 ppg...Scored at least nine points in all but one game, with 26 double-figure outings and eight 20+ point performances...Averaged 19.7 points over the final six games, and 18.1 points over his last 15 games...During his last 15 games, scored at least 15 points 13 times and was the team’s leading scorer 10 times...First Illini player in 20 years to lead the team in scoring in back-to-back seasons as a freshman and sophomore...Top guard listed in the B1G field goal percentage rankings at 48.4% to stand sixth...Led team in assists, ranking 11th in B1G with 3.3 apg...Seventh in the B1G in free throw shooting at 75.5%...Team-high 17 points with seven rebounds and game-high 8 assists in win over No. 18 Iowa, hitting pull-up jumper with :31 left to put Illini up four (March 8)...Game-high 21 points on 9-14 FG with game-high five assists at No. 19 Ohio State (March 5)...Game-high 17 points and hit 3-pointer with 1:28 left and two free throws with :4.5 left to clinch win over Indiana (March 1)...21 points with six rebounds and four assists in win at Northwestern (Feb. 27)...Game-high 24 points, including floater with 16 seconds left to seal win at No. 9 Penn State (Feb. 18)...Team-high 17 points, season-high nine rebounds and three steals vs. Michigan State (Feb. 11)...Season-high 27 points and hit game-winning jumper with :00.5 left at Michigan (Jan. 25)...First career double-double with 18 points and season-high 11 assists in win at Purdue (Jan. 21)...Game-high 18 points with seven rebounds in win over Rutgers, scoring Illini’s last eight points in final two minutes (Jan. 11)...Team-high 18 points with six assists and hit step-back 3-pointer with :46 left to clinch win at Wisconsin (Jan. 8)...Team-high 18 points with eight rebounds at No. 14 Michigan State (Jan. 2)...19 points and seven boards vs. North Carolina A&T (Dec. 29)...Game-high 21 points on 9-15 FG vs. Missouri (Dec. 21)...14 points and eight rebounds in win over No. 5 Michigan (Dec. 11)...Game-high 24 points on 8-12 FG with five assists and career-high four steals vs. Lindenwood (Nov. 26)...Team-high 20 points on 9-13 FG vs. Hampton (Nov. 23)...21 points on 8-11 FG with seven rebounds in opener vs. Nicholls (Nov. 5)...Preseason Honors: Wooden and Naismith Award watch lists, Cousy Award candidate (top point guard), third-team All-America (Sporting News, Athlon Sports, Dick Vitale), fourth-team All-America (Blue Ribbon Year Book), All-Big Ten (conference media, Blue Ribbon, Athlon)

2018-19 FRESHMAN

Big Ten All-Freshman Team...Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (coaches & media)...Illinois Freshman of the Year...Two-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week – Feb. 11 & Feb. 18...First true freshman in school history to lead the Illini in scoring for the season, averaging 13.8 points (16th in Big Ten)...Recorded the fourth-best scoring average by a freshman in Illini history...Scoring average in league play increased to 14.7 ppg (10th in B1G, second among freshmen)...23 games scoring in double figures with seven performances of 20 or more points

Led Illini in assists (3.3 apg, eighth in B1G)...Third on team in rebounding (4.0 rpg) and second in steals (1.3 spg, eighth in B1G)...UI’s top scorer in 14 of the last 21 games, averaging 15.2 points (320)...18 points, six rebounds, four assists and season-high three steals in debut vs. Evansville (Nov. 8)...Season-high 25 points on 9-15 shooting, including 3-4 from three, in second appearance vs. Georgetown (Nov. 13)...Game-high 19 points on 8-12 shooting and 3-4 on threes vs. Xavier (Nov. 21)...Season-high nine assists vs. Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 25)...Career-high nine rebounds in back-to-back games vs. Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 25) and at Notre Dame (Nov. 27)...Led team in scoring in six-straight games from Dec. 29-Jan. 20, averaging 20.0 points (120)...21 points and eight boards vs. Florida Atlantic (Dec. 29)...20 points with career-high tying four 3-pointers at Indiana (Jan. 3)...18 points at Northwestern (Jan. 6)...Game-high 23 points on 10-16 shooting with seven boards and two blocks vs. No. 2 Michigan (Jan. 10)...Game-high 23 points on 9-13 shooting with 3-4 three-pointers vs. Minnesota (Jan. 16)...15 points and six assists at Iowa (Jan. 20)...Game-high 20 points and six assists in win over No. 13 Maryland at Madison Square Garden (Jan. 26)...Game-high 24 points with four treys and season-high tying three steals in win over No. 9 Michigan State (Feb. 5). Broke 68-all tie with back-to-back 3-pointers at 2:32 and 1:54, propelling Illini to victory...18 points vs. Penn State (Feb. 23)...16 points with three 3-pointers and five rebounds vs. Indiana (March 7)

16 points, team-high eight rebounds and two steals at Penn State (March 10)

HIGH SCHOOL

Helped lead Team USA to gold medal at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in June, averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 assists and 2.3 rebounds during the tournament...Five-star recruit ranked No. 24 by the recruiting services consensus index, checking in at No. 27 by 247Sports, No. 28 by Rivals and No. 34 by ESPN...Averaged 25.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 2.7 steals as a senior, leading Morgan Park to a second-straight IHSA Class 3A championship...Consensus first-team All-State selection by the Associated Press, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Sun-Times, Champaign-News Gazette and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA)...All-Area and first-team All-City pick by the Sun-Times for the second straight season...Selected to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic and Iverson Classic national all-star games...Set the record for most points in a 3A state title game with 28 in the victory over Springfield Southeast (March 17, 2018)...Set the single-game scoring record in the Las Vegas Tarkanian Classic with a career-high 60 points in a win over Wilson High of Washington D.C. (Dec. 22, 2017)...First-team All-State by the AP, Sun-Times, News-Gazette and IBCA and second-team All-State by the Tribune as a junior, averaging 22 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals...High school coach was Nick Irvin...Played for the Mac Irvin Fire AAU program, coached by Mike Irvin

PERSONAL

Born Jan. 17, 2000...Majoring in communication...Parents are Quam and Jamarra Dosunmu...Has two older sisters and an older brother...Proudest sports achievement was winning a gold medal with USA Basketball at the 2018 FIBA Americas U18 Championship...Favorite player is Kobe Bryant...Favorite food is chicken and macaroni and cheese...Favorite restaurant is Portillo’s...Lists his father as the person who has most influenced his basketball career, “He instilled a work ethic in me that I carry every day.”...Chose Illinois because, “It is the best place for me to focus on books and basketball, to help us win and represent my home state.”