Aaron Wiggins: 2021 Draft Prospect

Height: 6-5

Weight: 190

Position: SG/SF

College: Maryland

Age: 22

2020-2021 Season Stats

PPG: 14.5

RPG: 5.8

APG: 2.5

BLK: 0.5

STL: 1.1

Player Bio

Courtesy of Maryland Athletics

WIGGINS' ACCOLADES:

2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten...2020 Big Ten Conference Sixth Man of the Year

WIGGINS IN THE MARYLAND RECORD BOOKS:

1st - NCAA Tournament Career 3FG pct. (.591)...1st - NCAA Tournament Series 3FG pct. (.643 - 2021)...T-1st - NCAA Tournament Single-Game FG made (11 - 2021)...T-1st - NCAA Tournament Single-Game 3FG made (5 - 3/22/21)...2nd - NCAA Tournament Series 3FG made (9 - 2021)...4th - NCAA Tournament Career 3FG made (13)...12th - Career 3FG made (172)...15th - Career 3FG pct. (.361)...53rd - Career points (1052)

2020-21 (AS A JUNIOR): Appeared in 31 games (30 starts), averaging 14.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in a team-high 33.0 minutes/g ... played best basketball down the final stretch, averaging 17.9 points (.506 FG/.408 3FG) and 6.6 rebounds over the final 12 games ... notched a career-best 27 points in NCAA 2nd round vs. #5 Alabama (3/22), connecting on 11-of-17 field goal attempts ... posted 14 points (4-of-6 3FG) in NCAA first round vs. UConn (3/20) ... scored 1,000th point in Maryland history in 19-point effort vs. Michigan State (3/11) ... posted 26 points on 10-of-15 shooting at Northwestern (3/3) ... matched career-high with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting vs. Nebraska (2/17) ... had 21 points and 11 rebounds in win vs. Nebraska (2/16) ... posted 17 points in career-high 39 minutes vs. Minnesota (2/14) ... totaled 17 points and six assists vs. #4 Ohio State (2/8) ... notched a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds vs. #24 Purdue (2/2) ... scored 18 points, including four 3-pointers, vs. #14 Wisconsin (1/27) ... posted 21 points vs. Wingate (1/15) ... scored a 22 points at Indiana (1/4) and also added 10 rebounds to notch his second career double-double and first of the season ... posted 15 points and nine boards in a road win at #6 Wisconsin (12/28) ... notched 15 points and nine rebounds vs. La Salle (12/22) ... matched career-high with six assists vs. Saint Peter’s (12/4) ... had 15 points and a career-high six assists vs. Navy (11/27) ... scored 12 in the season-opener against ODU (11/25).

2019-20 (AS A SOPHOMORE): Appeared in all 31 games, making 16 starts, in season cut short (no postseason) due to coronavirus pandemic ... helped Maryland win 2020 Big Ten Championship ... served as Maryland's spark plug off the bench ... ranked third on the team in points (10.4), rebounds (4.9) and minutes (28.5) ... ranked second in 3-pointers made (53) and steals (26) ... posted 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting at Minnesota (2/23) ... scored career-high 20 points, including hitting 6 3-pointers, at #25 Northwestern (2/23) ... notched 17 points on 5 3-pointers at Northwestern (1/21) ... posted 13 points and three 3-pointers at Wisconsin (1/14) ... scored 15 points and had nine rebounds vs. Bryant (12/29) ... earned the #1 play on SportsCenter’s “top-10” after follow-up dunk on own missed 3-pointer vs. Notre Dame (12/4) ... matched career-high with 15 points vs. George Mason (11/22) and Marquette (12/1) ... became first player since D.J. Strawberry in 2004 to string together three straight games with at least three steals ... recorded first career double-double (13pts/13rebs) vs. Rhode Island (11/9).

2018-19 (AS A FRESHMAN): Appeared in all 34 games, making four starts ... Averaged 8.3 points on the season, with some of his best individual scoring games against ranked opponents (9.7/g) ... Made 62 3-pointers - the second-most in Maryland freshman history (trailing only Kevin Huerter's 65 in 2017) ... Made 41.3% of shots from beyond the arc, which ranks 11th all-time in program single-season history ... One of only two Power-7 freshmen to shoot over 41-percent while attempting more than 150 3-pointers ... Connected on three 3-pointers at #21 Iowa (2/19) ... Matched career-best with 15 points at #6 Michigan, hitting 5-of-10 shots and securing six rebounds ... Posted 11 points, including three 3-pointers vs. #12 Purdue (2/12) ... Scored a career-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3 at #6 Michigan State (1/21) ... Went 3-for-4 from three-point range and finished with 11 points vs. Ohio State (1/18) ... Totaled double figures and six rebounds in back-to-back games vs. Loyola Chicago (12/8) and Loyola Maryland (12/11) ... Finished with 13 points and 4 rebounds against Virginia (11/28) ... Finished with career-high 14 points on 4-for-8 shooting against NC A&T (11/12) ... Made first career start vs. Delaware (11/6).

BEFORE MARYLAND: Consensus four-star recruit…2017 Steph Curry Camp MVP…Posted 30 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks to earn 2018 Capital Classic MVP honors…2018 NCISSA 3A All-State selection...Rated the #9 small forward in the country via ESPN…Rated the #15 recruit in the southeast via ESPN…Rated the #3 recruit in the state of NC via ESPN…Rated #39 in the 2018 ESPN 100…Rated the #41 recruit in the country via 247…Rated the #10 small forward in the country via 247…Rated the #4 recruit in the state of NC via 247…Rated the #50 recruit in the country via scout…Rated the #12 small forward in the country via scout…Rated the #2 recruit in the state of NC via scout…Played AAU with Team Charlotte…Averaged 15.1 PPG at Wesleyan Christian…Had a high of 34 points at Wesleyan…Averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game for Team Charlotte AAU…Named to All-Under Armour Association team…Won AAU Super Showcase title with Team Charlotte…Won 2018 Iverson Classic 1-on-1 King of the Court Challenge…National Honors Society Member…National Beta Club Member…honor roll student ... high school coach, Keith Gatlin, starred at Maryland in the 1980's.

PERSONAL: Son of Tim and Serena Wiggins...Has four siblings, Shekinah, Joshua, Zacchaeus and Imanai...Chose Maryland because of the staff, teammates and close to home...sports hero is Kobe Bryant...if he could play another sport at Maryland it would football... extremely musically inclined; knows how to play the piano and trombone and played in his church band in high school ... acted in plays in high school, including The Wizard of Oz and High School Musical ... practiced jazz, tap, ballet and hip-hop dance until seventh grade...favorite artist is Drake... hosted Maryland's "Big Show" in August of 2019, a welcome pep rally for 4,000 incoming freshmen...favorite arena he's played in is Madison Square Garden as a freshman...passed time during the coronavirus pandemic doing a weekly live IG show on @TerrapinHoops... hosted, Anyone Can with Aaron Wiggins, for Maryland athletics' streaming service featuring himself taking on fellow student-athletes at their respective sports, including gymnastics, softball, soccer and golf ... Majoring in communication.