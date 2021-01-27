PGA REACH Announces the Paul Millsap PGA WORKS Fellowship

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (Jan. 27, 2021) — On the heels of naming four-time NBA All-Star and Denver Nuggets Power Forward Paul Millsap as the first-ever PGA WORKS Ambassador, PGA REACH, the 501(c)3 charitable foundation of the PGA of America, has announced the Paul Millsap PGA WORKS Fellowship.

The 12-month paid Fellowship, which will be based at the Georgia PGA Section office in Atlanta, will deliver an experience that provides valuable insight for pursuing a career in the golf industry.

Focused on engaging a broad demographic of participants—with consideration to gender, ethnicity, race, national origin, sexual orientation, religion, disability and Veteran status—the Paul Millsap PGA WORKS Fellowship is designed to prepare an individual from a diverse background to pursue a career within the golf industry.

The Fellowship made possible by the Paul Millsap Foundation is named for one of the NBA’s most passionate contributors to underrepresented communities. Millsap was selected by the Utah Jazz in the second round of the 2006 NBA draft (47th overall) out of Louisiana Tech, and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He played for both the Jazz and Atlanta Hawks, prior to joining the Denver Nuggets in 2017.

The primary responsibilities of the Paul Millsap PGA WORKS Fellow will be to support and execute philanthropic activities for the Georgia PGA Section and Foundation, including PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) and junior golf programming, such as PGA Jr. League and Drive, Chip & Putt. Additionally, the Fellow will play an integral role assisting with marketing and communications and special event coordination related to philanthropic programs.

“As a PGA WORKS Ambassador, I am excited to partner with PGA REACH to provide this wonderful opportunity for a paid fellowship for someone that may not have otherwise realized the opportunities available within the golf industry,” said Millsap.

Millsap and CORE4, a state-of-the-art, Atlanta-based facility, which the NBA star co-founded with his three brothers, is committed to an exceptional training protocol for athletes of all ages and skill levels. CORE4’s mantra, “The Power of 4: Character, Community, Commitment and Competition” and how it leads to life success both on and off the court, aligns with the PGA WORKS platform.

“PGA WORKS strives to inspire individuals from diverse backgrounds to explore career opportunities in the golf industry and serves as the backbone of our inclusion initiatives in PGA REACH,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. “Paul Millsap and CORE4 are equally passionate about providing opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds, and we are so pleased to offer this Fellowship, which will open doors to a career in the golf industry.”

Applications for the Paul Millsap PGA WORKS Fellowship are currently available at pgareach.org/pgaworks/fellowship and a candidate will be hired in Spring 2021.

About PGA WORKS

PGA WORKS leverages fellowships, scholarships, career exploration events, and the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship to inspire and engage talent from all backgrounds to pursue key employment positions across the golf industry. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org and follow @PGAWORKS on social media.

About PGA REACH

PGA Foundation, Inc. d/b/a PGA REACH is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of PGA REACH is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org and follow @PGAREACH on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CORE4

CORE4 is an elite development academy and state-of-the-art training facility. Their programs include academy prep, post grad, collegiate and pro players seeking next-level coaching and career development, while also focused on providing personal, sporting and career education to elevate all parts of their life. Built on the “Power of 4:” Character, Community, Commitment and Competition, CORE4 is focused on success both on and off the court. For more information, visit CORE4atlanta.com and follow @CORE4ATLANTA on Instagram, Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.