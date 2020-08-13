Nuggets, KSE host 2020 Special Olympics Youth Sports Week presented by Cardel Homes

The Nuggets and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment refused to allow the challenges of COVID-19 to deter it from running the annual Special Olympics Youth Sports Week presented by Cardel Homes this year. As with many industries and events in 2020, KSE found a way to engage their young aspiring Special Olympics athletes at their homes during July 27-31.

Athletes ages 2-12 were able to connect with Nuggets’ starting small forward Will Barton III, legendary mascot Rocky and the Nuggets Dancers remotely and engage in drills. There was also a drive-thru event where young athletes were able to wave and interact with Rocky, the Nuggets Dancers and Drumline along with team ambassador Ervin Johnson and talent from the Avs, Rapids and Mammoth.

"Traditionally, we do a young athlete summer camp every year for over 100 children with and without disabilities that come out. So this year, we obviously went virtual. So we partnered with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, and Cardel Homes and they helped us create a virtual young athlete summer camps," Mandi DeWitt, Director of Youth Olympics at Special Olympics CO, said. "Today is just a fun celebration where we're able to bring them to our special thanks office. We've created a fun little drive-by goodie bag giveaway where they're getting a bunch of fun prizes and just things to obviously celebrate who they are and just all the accomplishments that they made this week."

Cardel Holmes also took part in ensuring that this event could continue to operate despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic.