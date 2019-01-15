Game Preview: Nuggets set for Showdown with Warriors

The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors are set for a matchup between the Western Conference’s two top teams tonight. The Nuggets defeated the Warriors earlier this season in the last game between these teams as Juancho Hernangómez blocked a last-second shot attempt to seal a Denver win.

The Nuggets are coming off a stretch of five games in seven days, winning their most recent contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday evening. The Nuggets are 29-13 and are half a game ahead of the Warriors for first place in the Western Conference.

The Warriors are riding a four-game win streak to push their record to 29-14. The Warriors won their most recent game against the Dallas Mavericks, 119-114.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Slowing the Warriors’ offense: Golden State averages the second most points in the league at 117.4 a night. The Warriors shoot the highest percentage from the floor and the fourth highest from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets held the Warriors to just 24 percent from three in the first game between these teams, down significantly from Golden State’s season average 38.5 percent.

Winning at home: The Nuggets are 18-3 at Pepsi Center this season, the best home record in the NBA. The Nuggets haven’t lost at home since November 13th. Denver has won 12 straight games at home. The Warriors are 12-8 on the road, the best road record in the Western Conference.

“For years, it was the altitude. What I like to think now is that it’s not only the altitude, but you have a really talented team and great fans support where this building is rocking out every night. Our fans are a big part of that, getting loud, and getting into the game, and making it uncomfortable for opposing teams,” Nuggets’ Head Coach Michael Malone said following Sunday’s win.

Nikola Jokić taking over: Jokić has been nearly unstoppable of late. The Serbian big man has scored 20 or more in eight of his last 10 games and is averaging 27.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 7.9 assists in January.

“He’s always going to make the right play. He’s never going to force anything. If you want to play him one-on-one, he’s going to have a chance to put up big numbers like he did tonight,” Malone said after Jokić’s 40-point performance on Sunday.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 p.m. and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app.