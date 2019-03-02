Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Bounce Back Against Pelicans

The Denver Nuggets will close out a four-game home stand tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans as they also wrap up the season series. The Nuggets are currently 2-1 against the Pelicans this season.

The Nuggets come in to tonight’s game following a disappointing home loss to the Utah Jazz that dropped their record to 42-19. Despite the loss, Denver is still just a half game back of the Golden State Warriors for first place in the Western Conference standings. The Nuggets still hold a four-game lead, as well as the tie-breaker, over the Oklahoma City Thunder for second place in the conference. Tonight’s game is the last home game for the Nuggets before they head on a tough three-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Laker and Golden State Warriors.

The Pelicans come in with a 28-36 record and hold the third worst record in the Western Conference. New Orleans has lost their last four games in the Mile High City.

Here is what to watch for tonight:

Stopping New Orleans down low: The Pelicans do most of their damage in the paint. The Pelicans score 58.6 points and 50.6 percent of their offense in the paint, both figures that lead the league. The Pelicans are also fourth in the NBA in rebounds per game with 47.1 boards a night.

The Pelicans are led by Anthony Davis and Julius Randle down low. Davis has been limited in minutes but is still averaging 27.5 points per game on the season. Randle has been having a career-year, scoring 20.4 points per game.

Battle at the point: The Nuggets backcourt will get a test tonight against Jrue Holiday. Holiday runs the show for New Olreans, averaging 21 points while dishing out 7.9 assists a night. He also is one of the best defensive point guards in the Western Conference.

Jamal Murray has scored 20+ points in back-to-back games while also knocking down four three pointers in each of those contests. After struggling from deep early in the year, Murray has turned things around in 2019. The young Canadian shot 45.2 percent from three in January and 41.2 percent in February.

Bench production: The Nuggets got just 25 points from the six bench players who logged minutes against Utah. The bench shot just 11-34 from the floor in the game. The Denver benched scored 22 points on 6-19 in the win against the Thunder on Tuesday.

Mason Plumlee was a bright spot off the bench for Denver against the Jazz, recording 11 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 2 steals in just 22 minutes of action.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 p.m. MT and will air on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.