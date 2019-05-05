Game Preview: Nuggets look to respond after historic Game 3

GAME 5 TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW.

It’s safe to say Game 3 between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will be remembered as one of the best playoff games in NBA history. A back-and-forth battle that went to four overtime periods saw plenty of highlight-worthy plays and individual performances.

Unfortunately for Denver, the Trail Blazers escaped with the win to take a 2-1 series lead. Similar to their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs, the Nuggets face a 2-1 deficit ahead of a virtual must-win Game 4 on the road. There have only been 11 instances in NBA history in which a team has successfully come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

Denver doesn’t appear to be fazed by the tough loss as they prepare for Game 4. “Defeated? No,” Denver forward Will Barton said. “We've been down 2-1 before and won a series.”

“The team, and the whole group of guys, we are carrying each other,” Nikola Jokić said. “The team is fighting together. We are doing everything together. Everyone is cheering for each other.”

Here are some keys to Game 4:

1) Managing rotation minutes: With less than 48 hours to recover from the Game 3 classic and to prepare for Game 4, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone will have his work cut out for him when it comes to physical and mental preparation for his team. It will also be important for Malone to carefully monitor the playing time for his starters. Jokić played 65 minutes in Game 3, while Jamal Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap all played over 49 minutes. If Denver’s bench unit can have success early in Game 4, it will go a long way in creating additional rest opportunities for Malone’s starters.

2) Will the thrill: One positive development during Game 3 was the impressive two-way play from Will Barton, especially in the fourth quarter and overtime periods. Barton scored all 22 points in that stretch, while he also provided strong defense against Portland’s star-studded backcourt. Barton finished with 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes of action. Denver will need such play from the veteran swing man in Game 4 as they look to tie the series.

3) Containing Portland’s guards: Throughout the first three games of the series, Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum have taken turns lighting up the scoreboard. Lillard dropped 39 points in Game 1, while McCollum scored 41 in the Game 3 duel. However, don’t overlook Rodney Hood’s contributions to the series. Hood averaged 17 points per game on 56.8 percent shooting from the field (including 58.3 percent from three) in the first three games of the series. Denver will need consistent defense from Gary Harris, Torrey Craig and Barton throughout this crucial Game 4.