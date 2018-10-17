Western Union Game Preview: Nuggets at Clippers

Los Angeles – After months of waiting and anticipation the 2018-19 Denver Nuggets will tipoff the regular season tonight in Los Angeles against the Clippers. The Nuggets had success in the preseason, finishing with a four wins and just a single loss to these same Clippers.

What to watch for:

Pressure from the Clippers backcourt: Prior to the preseason matchup between these two teams, Malone referred to the Clippers backcourt as the best defensive unit in the NBA. Avery Bradley and Patrick Beverley are two players who will get in the face of opponents and apply relentless pressure on ball handlers. Gary Harris and Jamal Murray handled that pressure in the preseason by combining for only one turnover in their single quarter of action.

Strong play from the Nuggets bench: The second unit of the Nuggets was phenomenal during the preseason, often helping the team rally from deficits. Tonight, provides a new challenge of bringing the energy, effort and execution in a game that matters.

Stopping Boban Marjanovic in the paint: He’s a hard man to miss, standing at 7’3” with arms that reach the rim without needing to jump. Marjanovic scored 14 points and hauled in 12 rebounds in just 14 minute during the preseason game against the Nuggets. He was just as efficient in the last two regular season games against the Nuggets last season, recording nine points and eight rebounds in 10 minutes on April 7th, as well as scoring 18 points in just 15 minutes on February 27th.

Tonight’s game is at 8:30 MT and will be broadcast on Altitude TV and the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can find the game on the radio at Altitude Radio, AM950.