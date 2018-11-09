Game Preview: Nuggets Look to Bounce Back Against Nets

The Denver Nuggets return home to Pepsi Center tonight as they welcome the Brooklyn Nets for their only visit of the season. The Nets come to town with a 5-6 record, having won their last two games against Phoenix and Philadelphia.

The Nuggets are looking to bounce back after losing just their second game of the season, a two-point loss to Memphis, on Wednesday. The Nuggets still sit in second place in the Western Conference despite the loss, with just a single game between them and the first-place Golden State Warriors.

Here is what to watch for:

Getting Nikola Jokić going: Denver’s big man hasn’t scored more than eight points in his last four games but he faces an opponent that he had tremendous success against in 2017-18. During Brooklyn’s last visit to the Mile High City, Jokić erupted for a career-high 41. Jokić attempted just one shot against Memphis, going 0-for-1 from the field and scoring just four points.

Getting shots to fall: The Nuggets struggled to hit shots against Memphis, with the starting backcourt of Jamal Murray and Gary Harris combining to shoot just 12-37 from the field. Murray and Harris have shot their best at home, with Murray shooting 49% at home, compared to 38% on the road. Harris has also had more success shooting at home as he has shot 51.7% at Pepsi Center compared to just 39.7% on the road.

Keeping the Nets from shooting threes: The Nets get 35.4% of their points from beyond the arc, the fourth highest percentage in the league. They’re led in shooting by Joe Harris who is connecting on 54.5% while attempting 5.1 threes per game. Shabazz Napier and Spencer Dinwiddie each shoot over 43% from deep, as well.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7 pm and will be on Altitude TV as well as the AltitudeNOW app. Fans can also listen on Altitude Radio, 92.5 FM.