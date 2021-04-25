Annie Crofoot is Western Union First Shot taker for Rockets vs. Nuggets
Nuggets fan Annie Crofoot is the Western Union First Shot Taker ahead of the Nuggets home game vs. the Rockets.
Here is more about Annie:
Hey Nuggets fans!
My name is Annie. I am three years old. I love playing basketball with my Daddy. Sometimes he lifts me up high so I can touch the hoop and SLAM DUNK! It is so much fun! My favorite team is the Nuggets because they live in Denver and I live in Denver too. I like going to games to see SuperMascot Rocky. He is really silly!
GO NUGGETS!
