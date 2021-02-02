Max Weiss will take Western Union's First Shot against Pistons on Feb. 1

High-flying Max Weiss will take tonight's WU First Shot prior to the Nuggets' home game against the Pistons.

Here is more about Weiss from his family:

"I am seven years old and live in Centennial, CO. I love the Nuggets and have since I was born. My dad and grandpa are long-time fans and my dad grew up in the 80’s and 90’s going to games with my grandpa as season ticket holders. My dad still has first two Nuggets Jerseys, Fat Lever and Alex English. His Fat Lever is signed and framed in our basement right next to our Jamal Murray fat head. My favorite player is Jamal Murray. I love how he plays and how much energy and swagger he plays with! We have been season ticket holders since I was 5 and my favorite thing is going to games, can’t wait to be able to again soon!”