Vlatko Čančar's Denver Nuggets Blog: Artūras Karnišovas' exit to Bulls and unprecedented times

Hi Nuggets fans,

I hope everyone is staying safe during the Coronavirus crisis. It's been a while since I wrote one of these, but I wanted to check in on a few things.

Dealing with the Coronavirus

On my end, I've tried to find ways to stay engaged and active both mentally and physically.

The Nuggets training staff, which is led by Felipe Eichenberger and Claus Antunes de Souza, have been in touch with us and are giving us daily workout plans to our phones. I've also gone to parks where there aren't any people around to do some activities outside. Just to have a reason to go outside of the house from time to time. I have a lot of energy and it would be a shame to just waste it by staying home.

Although social distancing can be challenging for anyone, Denver is significantly different from what some countries around the world are dealing with. For example, back in my country of Slovenia, there are police-enforced quarantine and curfews with designated times where you can go to the supermarket. I've appreciated having the opportunity to step outside when I can and continue to learn more about this city. When I officially joined the Nuggets and moved to Denver, I made the decision to find a place to live on my own and embrace adapting to a new life in the United States. Since the season was placed on hiatus, I’ve changed my sleep schedule so I can stay closely connected with my friends and family back home. I'll wake up at 7:30 am every day and do a video conference with them.

I've also managed to stay in touch with my Nuggets teammates. Have you seen Nikola Jokić's beard? Ha, I think he should shave it immediately! On a side note, I can't grow a beard. Despite many attempts and early excitement, it never pans out. So, I'm on the other end of the spectrum, any little hair is getting shaved every five days. But back to chatting with teammates, it's good to stay connected and see how everyone is doing.

Finally, in my attempts to stay sane during this period, I've started to learn how to play the piano and I'm taking lessons on my phone to pick up Japanese. Hopefully, when things get back to normal, I'll finally get a chance to visit Japan. Kon'nichiwa Tōkyō! Call of Duty and Netflix have also been very helpful!

On Artūras leaving for Chicago

As I'm sure most of you are aware, Artūras Karnišovas is heading to Chicago for a well-deserved opportunity as the Bulls' new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations. I wanted to, first of all, say thank you to Arturas for being a true mentor to me since I became a part of the Nuggets franchise.

I obviously knew of Arturas from his playing days in Europe. He's is one of the best, if not the best, European players to not have played in the NBA. He played for huge clubs in Europe and was an icon on the continent. For me, considering that success, it made it all the more impressive how he treated me when I was drafted by the Nuggets.

He was an awesome guy and helped me with everything that I needed. He made me feel like a part of the family right away. Once I got here in Denver, he was talking to me all of the time and giving me advice. With all of the adjustments I've made over the past year, it helped me stay positive. Whenever there were negative situations, he would find a way to be uplifting. I will miss him here but I'm happy for him. I wish him the best of luck.

Alright everyone, that's all I got for you for now. Next week, I'll check with a new blog discussing trades and my favorite NBA moment. Check it out next Tuesday!

As told to Alex Labidou