NBA Draft Profile: Could Tyler Bey add defensive grit to Denver Nuggets?

With the NBA Draft just more than two weeks out, Nuggets.com takes a look at 10 prospects who have been heavily-linked to the team through various mock drafts.

Could a local college star be making the move from Boulder to Denver?

Tyler Bey, a versatile two-way forward for Colorado, could be on the board when the Nuggets make their pick with the No. 22 overall selection in the NBA Draft. Buffs Nation would certainly erupt with excitement as Bey would be the first-ever player from their school to be drafted in-state since the start of the NBA’s Lottery Era in 1985.

Here is more about Bey:

Age: 22

School: Colorado

Grade: Junior

Position: Forward

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 216 pounds

2019-20 Stats:

PPG: 13.8

RPG: 9.0

SPG: 1.5

FG: 53.0

3PT: 41.9

Profile: Bey was the 2020 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and he projects to continue his success at that end in the pros. Although he played a lot of power forward at CU, NBA teams will likely see him as a tweener who could slot in at the small forward position and guard positions 1-4 on the court. What will determine Bey’s success in the NBA is his growth on offense.

In the modern era of the league, teams can’t afford to have liabilities on offense due to floor spacing. While Bey shot 41.9 percent from downtown, there are concerns about his release according to reports. Looking at his shot chart from Synergy, it also appears his comfort zone on long-range attempts is on the right side of the arc, where he hit at 45 percent. On the left, that number dips to 17 percent. He will need to develop into a more rounded offensive player to secure consistent playing time in the league.

Bey can take confidence in the fact that the 2019 Pac-12 DPOY, former Washington wing Matisse Thybulle, had similar evaluations about his game and has become an invaluable part of the Sixers’ rotation after being drafted at No. 20 in 2019.

NBA Comparison: Andre Roberson

What they’re saying:

Positives:

“With a terrific combination of length, athleticism, and energy, Bey is an excellent rebounder who regularly goes outside of his area to pursue the ball, gets his hands on the ball in the passing lanes, and even shows the timing to meet finishers at the rim.”

-Synergy, NBA.com

Negatives:

“Facilitating for others is not a part of his repertoire … Not a great passer, has not shown a great ability to find teammates … Needs to become more proficient as a ball handler and passer to become a full time wing … Still somewhat unproven and will need to sustain a high level of play for an entire season before considering leaving for the NBA.”

-NBADraft.net