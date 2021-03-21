Former Avalanche defenseman Kyle Quincey to take Western Union First Shot for Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Former Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kyle Quincey will be taking the Western Union First Shot ahead of the Nuggets' home game vs. the Pelicans. Here is more about Kyle:

Kyle Quincey is a former NHL defenseman that recorded an impressive 13-year professional hockey career and spent four seasons with the Colorado Avalanche. Last year, at just 11 months old, Kyle’s son Axl was diagnosed with ependymoma, a rare type of tumor of the brain or spinal cord. The Quincey family created the Team Ax Foundation aimed at increasing awareness and raising funds for Pediatric Cancer Research. In addition to battling childhood cancer, Kyle dedicates countless hours to growing the game of hockey here in Colorado and serves on the board of the Colorado Avalanche Alumni Association.

For more information on the Team Ax Foundation and how you can help, click here.