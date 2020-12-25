Pastor B to take the Western Union First Shot ahead of Clippers vs. Nuggets

Ahead of each Nuggets home game, the team will invite an influential member of the community to take the Western Union First Shot. We've invited Pastor B for Friday's Christmas evening showcase. Here's more about Pastor B:

Bryan Sederwall (AKA “Pastor B”) serves as the Pastor and Executive Director of the Denver Dream Center, where he is building a faith-community amidst addicts, gang members, ex-offenders and the homeless. The Center’s vision is to “rescue people – rebuild lives – restore dreams.” Just this last year, Denver Dream Center fed 300,000 people out of the Ball Arena Corolla Lot and gave out 2.5 million pounds of food each Friday from June-Nov. They were also able to serve 10,000 children in Colorado through various Christmas events in 2020. Pastor B and his team are truly heroes in our local community. To read more about Pastor B and his story, please click here.