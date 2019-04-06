Our Path To The Playoffs: Jokić Hits A Game-Winner Against Dallas

The Denver Nuggets struggled through the first three quarters of their March 14, 2019 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. Down ten points heading into the fourth quarter, Denver used strong defense to comeback, holding Dallas to just ten points in the entire fourth quarter. The defense gave the Nuggets one chance to escape with a win, and Nikola Jokić capitalized. After getting the ball near the 3-point line, Jokić backed his way towards the free throw line, after which he threw up a floating hook shot. Swish.

Jokić’s buzzer-beating shot gave Denver a 100-99 win. Paul Millsap led the way with 33 points on 14 of 19 shooting from the field. The win was Denver’s second in-a-row and was key to kicking off an extended winning streak in late March.