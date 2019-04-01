Our Path To The Playoffs: Nikola Jokić Drops 40 On The Trail Blazers

As the Denver Nuggets continued to work through the middle stage of the season, Nikola Jokić broke out with a 40-point performance against the Trail Blazers on Jan. 13, 2019. Jokić shot 15 of 23 from the field and also added 10 rebounds and eight assists in the game, leading the Nuggets to a 116-113 win over their division foe. Jamal Murray also chipped in with 24 points as the Nuggets took the second game in the season series with Portland.