Our Path To The Playoffs: Jamal Murray Lights Up The Celtics

Another early-season test came in the form of the Boston Celtics, who came into Pepsi Center on Nov. 5, 2018 looking to end Denver’s four-game winning streak. What Boston got was a career-game from Jamal Murray, who dropped 48 points on 19 of 30 shooting from the field. The Celtics had no answer for Murray, who scored from all areas of the court, including five 3-pointers.

Murray out-dueled Kyrie Irving to give Denver its fifth-straight win as the Nuggets improved to 6-0 at Pepsi Center.