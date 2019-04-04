Our Path To The Playoffs: Denver Wins A Ninth-Consecutive Home Game

Soon after the All-Star break, the Denver Nuggets faced a familiar division foe in the Oklahoma City Thunder. Playing in a playoff-like atmosphere, Denver took control of the game early and held on in the final minutes for a 121-112 victory. The win was Denver’s ninth-straight win at Pepsi Center, further showcasing how strong of a team the Nuggets are when defending home court. Nikola Jokić led the way with 36 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, while Denver received 20 points from Jamal Murray and 23 points for Will Barton. The win also ensured that Denver won the season series against Oklahoma City.