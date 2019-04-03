Our Path To The Playoffs: Malik Beasley Goes For Career-High 35 Points Against Houston

While going for their fifth-consecutive win, the Denver Nuggets faced a stiff test in the form of the Houston Rockets on Feb 1, 2019. After Houston scored 43 points in the first quarter, Denver responded with 48 points in the second. Led by Malik Beasley, who scored a career-high 35 points in the 136-122 win. Starting in place of Gary Harris, Beasley knocked down 12 of 17 shots, including five of nine from beyond the arc. Torrey Craig also chipped in with a career-high 22 points, while Nikola Jokić added 31 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. The Nuggets’ win snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Rockets.