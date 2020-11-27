Denver Nuggets Preseason schedule announced

Nuggets fans won’t have to wait too long to see their team back in action as their preseason opener will be in the Bay Area against the Warriors on Dec. 12.

It’s a short offseason for Denver, which gets back on the court less than three months from a stunning run to the Western Conference Finals. The team shortened preseason schedule will see it also host two exhibitions at the newly-minted Ball Arena.

Here is the full schedule:

Dec. 12: Denver at Golden State, 6:30 p.m MT

Dec. 16: Phoenix at Denver, 7 p.m. MT

Dec. 18: Portland at Denver, 7 p.m. MT