Nuggets Director of Youth Basketball implementing Phase 1 of new programs despite COVID-19 challenges

Kieon Arkwright won’t allow COVID-19 to deter thousands of aspiring youth basketball players across the state of Colorado from honing their talents.



With millions across the state observing social distancing in an effort to flatten the curve of the Coronavirus, the Nuggets Director of Youth Basketball has turned to technology to keep young hoopers engaged.



“I’m not going to let this virus situation stop us from engaging with our fans,” Arkwright told Nuggets.com in an interview on April 2.



Arkwright and his youth basketball team will be releasing drills and instructional videos that will be delivered on an on-demand platform for aspiring ballers who are interested in joining the Nuggets’ youth academy. It’s a tool much like what the Nuggets’ current players are using themselves to remain active during this period.

Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly recently told Altitude Sports Radio his team’s strength and conditioning staff has been sending players video workouts to replicate some of the methods utilized during the season. Arkwright, who in addition to his role with the Nuggets also serves as Denver point guard Monte Morris and WNBA Superstar Skylar Diggins’ personal trainer, said the videos will give academy participants an eye into an integral part of being a professional basketball player.



“It’s very similar. We want to make sure for our players are watching the video and breaking down film,” Arkwright said. “This is a good time for kids to learn the film aspect and how important it is.”



He added, “Putting out those videos goes hand-in-hand with what our Nuggets players are doing.”



More importantly, the instructional videos will be a resource for those who are interested. Arkwright also insists the Nuggets’ academy and its tools will be accessible for players of all skill levels and ages – adults included.



“Our academy is not just for people who are just looking for competitive play or someone who is aiming for recreation, we have components for both,” Arkwright said. “Our academy is for everyone.”



For Arkwright, the digital tools are just the start of a long-term plan he hopes to implement when things return to normal after Coronavirus pandemic. The Flint, Mich. native is eying a potential youth tournament to showcase Colorado’s brightest young talents. When Arkwright joined last November, he revealed one of his early goals was reaching out to local hoops coaches. Arkwright believed it would help him gain insight into Denver’s youth hoops scene and give him a sense of where he and the Nuggets could help support the growth of grassroots basketball in the city. After several months of conversations, Arkwright has gained some valuable knowledge and will be utilizing several local coaches as a resource moving forward.



“That’s been high on my list,” Arkwright said. “I’ve been trying to see what’s out there and who is also growing the game. I want to help them evolve as much as possible.”



He added, “They’ve been excited about the opportunity, a lot of them have been saying this is exactly what the city of Denver needs.”



Arkwright is excited to help local youth coaches incorporate some of the professional methods used by the Nuggets into their methods. In some of the on-demand videos, there are lessons provided by members of the team’s coaching staff. In addition, Arkwright and his team will also be looking at city courts to help renovate as the Nuggets look to get more involved in Denver’s youth basketball culture. It is all part of a step-by-step process Arkwright is excited to get going.



“It’s been a lot of hard work, a lot of teamwork, but for us, our drive is we’re trying to be consistent on the goals we set,” he said.

