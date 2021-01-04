Denver Nuggets 124, Minnesota Timberwolves 109: Three takeaways

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray refused to allow the Nuggets to lose their third in a row, with both stars dominating halves to help the team secure a 124-109 win against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.



Murray led Denver (2-4) to its first road win of the season, tallying an impressive 36-points on 13 of 20 shooting to go along with five boards and four assists. Jokić took over in the second half and finished with his 45th career triple-double, putting up 19 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds.



While the game was probably much closer than Michael Malone would have liked through the opening three quarters, the Nuggets bench also stepped up to help seal a much-needed result. Denver’s reserves outscored Minnesota’s 47-35.



The Nuggets travel back to the Mile High City to host the second of a home-and-home back-to-back against Minnesota (2-4) Tuesday night (7 p.m. MT, ALTITUDE).



Here are the takeaways:



Joker delivers in the clutch



Foul trouble kept Jokić in check in the first half. He ensured it wouldn't carry over into the final 24 minutes.



The Nuggets entered the fourth quarter trailing by one and then the Joker took over, sparking his team to a 15-0 run that would break the game wide open. The Serbian center dropped seven points, six assists and six rebounds in the final 12 minutes of the contest. Following that run, the Nuggets would take a 100-86 lead. The team wouldn’t look back.



Jokić’s impact was evident in the plus/minus stat, where the center was a game-high 27.



Murray’s dominant first half



With Jokić dealing foul trouble in the first half along struggles on the perimeter from Gary Harris and Will Barton III, Jamal Murray picked up the slack and was almost unguardable.



Murray would tie a career-best for first half scoring, pouring in 26 points on 9 of 14 shooting. He was also sharp from downtown, hitting 3 of 7 on threes, and was perfect from the line, going 5-of-5. Murray’s offensive explosion was critical in securing an 55-48 lead heading into the break.



The Nuggets’ lead guard would add another 10 points and three assists in the second half on 4 of 6 shooting.



Facu provides spark



The Facu Show is finally here!



After averaging just 1.6 points and 1.0 assists in 6.6 minutes of action, Facundo Campazzo got going in Minneapolis and finished Sunday night with a NBA career-high 15 points, three-steals and two assists.



Campazzo didn’t play in the first quarter, but seemingly gained some confidence after hitting a three in the second quarter. The reserve guard would pick it up in the second half, hitting four more threes on six attempts. He was also a factor defensively, playing bigger than his 5-foot-11 frame and getting physical when he needed to be.



After struggling to find his shot without the ball in his hands, Campazzo showed he could make an impact off the ball in his long-range shooting. He was a significant part of the Nuggets’ bench exploding for 47 points.



JaMychal Green was another factor off the bench, adding 14 points and five boards.