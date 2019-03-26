Nuggets Search for Consistency As Playoffs Approach

The Denver Nuggets find themselves in new territory as the final ten games of the regular season approach. Unlike the previous two seasons when Denver was fighting in March and April just to make the playoffs, the Nuggets are focused on securing homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs while simultaneously resting key players.

"Let's play consistent, let's get better, but also making sure we find some ways to rest some guys, so we're better for the postseason push,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said following shootaround on Tuesday.

Denver has had plenty of success in recent weeks, going 7-3 over the last ten games. However, even in some of the team’s recent wins, both the players and coaching staff know there is room for improvement.

"Consistency. Even in that Knicks game, while we won, there were stretches where we weren't good” Mason Plumlee said. “And then Indiana obviously, we weren't ourselves. Consistency has to be there, and we need some full 48-minute games.”

The Nuggets are in a position in which they can nitpick their performances to ensure that they are playing at their best come playoff time. Michael Malone understands that given the team’s high seed, the Nuggets will consistently face opponents playing at their best in order to make a statement.

"Yea, that's definitely something new for us. Since the 9-1 start to begin the season, we've been near or at the top of the standings all year long. We've become a team that people are saying 'you beat Denver, you're beating one of the best teams in the NBA.' That's new territory for us, but we have to get used to that."

The Nuggets have ten games remaining, with an even five coming at Pepsi Center. For a Denver team that is preparing for an extended playoff run, a challenging closing schedule can help the team work on certain issues and find the consistency they are searching for.

"It's a sprint at this point,” Plumlee said. “A lot of people say the season is a marathon, but it's not a marathon anymore. We've got a tough schedule and we have to play at a high level."

Veteran forward Paul Millsap understands the struggle of going through the regular season while also trying to properly prepare for the playoffs.

"Staying focused is our biggest thing right now heading into the postseason. Making sure we keep our focus after clinching a playoff spot."

While the Nuggets are focused on consistency and reaching their highest level of play by the time the playoffs arrive, Malone understands that rest will also play a key role in the remaining regular season games.

Finding a balance between strategic rest and the search for consistency will be key for Denver over the last few weeks of the regular season. Ultimately, there will be various paths taken in the final ten games, but the goal of achieving high-level basketball remains the same.