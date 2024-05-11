Nuggets respond like champions and take Game 3 against Timberwolves

We have ourselves a series.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves, 117-90, in Game 3 of the second-round series. It was a major response, a statement game, from Denver after dropping the first two games at home. Some might call it a championship response.

"We made them feel us," said head coach Michael Malone. "I told that team before tonight's game, they're only averaging 106 points a game against us... It's our offense, fellas. We have to have a physicality on offense, as well. We have to attack, we have to screen, we have to hit on both ends. So yes, I do think we had a hit-first mentality tonight, and that was effective and helped us on both ends of the floor."

It was a team effort, as all five starters reached double-digit points. In fact, this was the first time in Denver Nuggets' playoff history that all five starters scored ten or more points on 50 percent shooting from the field or better. They came out guns-a-blazing and took it to the opponent on their home floor.

"I had an edit made," Malone revealed to the media. "It was a two-minute edit of every talking head in this country saying that the series is over. The Nuggets are done. It's a wrap. They're toast. Minnesota's a better team. All the big personalities.. I knew that this would maybe strike a chord... Guys answered the bell, and they showed me that they still believe."

Nikola Jokić was one assist shy of recording a triple-double in Game 3 and finished with 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. He became the first player since 1974 to put up these numbers in a playoff game.

However, it was Jamal Murray who set the tone for Denver with 18 points in the first half. He would end the game with 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Michael Porter Jr. also reached 21 points on 6-of-10 shooting and 4-of-5 from deep. This was the sixth time in their careers that all three of Porter Jr., Murray, and Jokić went for 20 or more points in the same playoff game.

Denver as a team shot 53.8 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from three-point range. Their defense, meanwhile, held the Timberwolves to 43.7 percent shooting and 30.3 percent from deep.

The Nuggets looked like a different team in the first half of Game 3. Murray was in one of his shooting rhythms that only Jamal Murray can get into and scorched the nets for 18 first-half points. Denver's defense, meanwhile, clamped down as Christian Braun had multiple good stands against Anthony Edwards. Collectively, the Nuggets held the Timberwolves to 39.5 percent shooting and entered halftime with a 56-41 lead.