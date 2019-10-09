Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. makes NBA debut: Twitter goes wild
For the first time in 571 days, Michael Porter Jr. played in an official basketball game. The 21-year-old forward checked in during the third quarter of the Denver Nuggets' opening preseason game of the 2019-20 season, and it didn't take long for him to showcase his talents on the offensive end.
READ MORE: Three takeaways from Nuggets' preseason win vs. Blazers
Porter Jr. quickly knocked down a stepback jumper from the mid-range, which had Twitter quick to react and praise.
MPJ scores his first points on an NBA floor!!
(and that step-back too)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WTPT52OstZ
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 9, 2019
Porter Jr. waited for his moment throughout the first half, but received ample playing time to close Denver's 105-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. In the end, the former first-round pick scored 9 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 17 minutes of action.
After waiting over a year to see him play in an NBA game, Nuggets fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement:
— Krisi (@JustKrisi11) October 9, 2019
The next KD just look at his length and movement
— JRBaker II (@iiJRBakerii) October 9, 2019
I hope we keep him healthy he’s gonna be something special
— SB brazyy (@dnvmpj) October 9, 2019
Live footage of me watching MPJ right now. pic.twitter.com/pHKHdyUbsE
— NuggHub (@NuggHub) October 9, 2019
Michael Porter Jr.. Reminds me of a little more athletic Kevin Durant!
He might be my next favorite player
— William Jefferson (@youngkrag) October 9, 2019
Porter Jr.'s close friend Trae Young took some time to shoutout his debut performance:
It’s so good to see my brotha MPJ just out there playing on the floor again
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 9, 2019
It's safe to say that there will plenty of more opportunities for Nuggets fans to get excited about Porter Jr.'s potential in the coming weeks and months.
NEXT UP: