Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. makes NBA debut: Twitter goes wild

For the first time in 571 days, Michael Porter Jr. played in an official basketball game. The 21-year-old forward checked in during the third quarter of the Denver Nuggets' opening preseason game of the 2019-20 season, and it didn't take long for him to showcase his talents on the offensive end.

Porter Jr. quickly knocked down a stepback jumper from the mid-range, which had Twitter quick to react and praise.

MPJ scores his first points on an NBA floor!! (and that step-back too)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/WTPT52OstZ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) October 9, 2019

Porter Jr. waited for his moment throughout the first half, but received ample playing time to close Denver's 105-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. In the end, the former first-round pick scored 9 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

After waiting over a year to see him play in an NBA game, Nuggets fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement:

The next KD just look at his length and movement — JRBaker II (@iiJRBakerii) October 9, 2019

I hope we keep him healthy he’s gonna be something special — SB brazyy (@dnvmpj) October 9, 2019

Live footage of me watching MPJ right now. pic.twitter.com/pHKHdyUbsE — NuggHub (@NuggHub) October 9, 2019

Michael Porter Jr.. Reminds me of a little more athletic Kevin Durant!

He might be my next favorite player — William Jefferson (@youngkrag) October 9, 2019

Porter Jr.'s close friend Trae Young took some time to shoutout his debut performance:

It’s so good to see my brotha MPJ just out there playing on the floor again — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) October 9, 2019

It's safe to say that there will plenty of more opportunities for Nuggets fans to get excited about Porter Jr.'s potential in the coming weeks and months.