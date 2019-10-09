Denver Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. makes NBA debut: Twitter goes wild

by Eric Spyropoulos
Staff Writer
@Eric_Spyros
Posted: Oct 08, 2019

For the first time in 571 days, Michael Porter Jr. played in an official basketball game. The 21-year-old forward checked in during the third quarter of the Denver Nuggets' opening preseason game of the 2019-20 season, and it didn't take long for him to showcase his talents on the offensive end.

Porter Jr. quickly knocked down a stepback jumper from the mid-range, which had Twitter quick to react and praise.

Porter Jr. waited for his moment throughout the first half, but received ample playing time to close Denver's 105-94 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. In the end, the former first-round pick scored 9 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

After waiting over a year to see him play in an NBA game, Nuggets fans took to Twitter to voice their excitement:

Porter Jr.'s close friend Trae Young took some time to shoutout his debut performance:

It's safe to say that there will plenty of more opportunities for Nuggets fans to get excited about Porter Jr.'s potential in the coming weeks and months.

