Denver Nuggets 106, Dallas Mavericks 109: Three takeaways

Last season, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Dallas Mavericks at Pepsi Center on a buzzer-beater from Nikola Jokić. In the first matchup between the two teams in the 2019-20 season, the game once again came down to the wire. Ultimately, the Mavericks were able to hand Denver its first loss of the season, 109-106.

"We have to be better with our fourth-quarter execution," Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said. "I give them credit because they defended us well, but we had three opportunities to tie or take the lead. I give them credit, and now we have to get ready for New Orleans and Orlando on the road."

Denver (3-1) jumped out to a quick start, as Paul Millsap had his way from all areas of the floor. The veteran forward dropped 11 points in the quarter and the Nuggets grabbed an early 16-5 lead. However, the Mavericks (3-1) responded with impressive 3-point shooting to get back into the game. Seth Curry hit two threes in the frame and Dallas knocked down five as a team. The Nuggets took a 31-27 lead into the second quarter.

The Nuggets expanded on their lead to open the second quarter, as Monte Morris dropped six quick points as Denver took a 44-35 lead after the first four minutes of the frame. Dallas responded with a 12-1 to take a brief lead, but Denver’s starters came back into the game and went on a run to re-gain the lead. The two teams battled back-and-forth to end the half, as Denver took a 61-60 lead into the break.

A quick 10-2 run by the Nuggets extended their lead to 71-62. Denver’s defense tightened up to begin the quarter, while Jamal Murray scored four consecutive points. Denver withstood several runs from Dallas to take an 88-83 lead into the final quarter.

The Mavericks went on a 12-4 run to take the lead early in the fourth quarter. Dallas knocked down back-to-back and-ones during the run, while Denver’s second unit struggled to generate quality looks each time down the floor. As the starters came back in, the Nuggets regained some momentum with several defensive stops and a key 3-pointer from Millsap.

The game came down to the final minute, as the Nuggets’ increased activity on both ends brought them within one point. A key goaltending call on Maxi Kleber was reversed on a challenge from Mavericks head coach Rick Carlisle, which preserved Dallas’ lead. Ultimately, Denver’s offense came up short in a potential game-tying possession, as Dallas was able to escape with the win.

Here are some takeaways from Denver’s first loss of the season:

Will Barton III had his best game of the season

After reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup to start the season, Barton III has continued to work his way into an offensive groove. In Tuesday’s loss, the veteran forward was at his best, with 19 points and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

Barton III’s activity on the glass was crucial for Denver, as he even added four offensive rebounds to the mix. The 28-year-old provides Malone with another ball-handler and shooter in the starting lineup, while his improv-like style of play can make him a difficult guard for the opposition.

Millsap provided stellar two-way play

The other most experienced forward in the Nuggets rotation had himself a game on Tuesday. Millsap finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, and more importantly, bothered Kristaps Porzingis on the defensive end when the two matched up. Although Denver added Jerami Grant in the offseason, Millsap still provides a physical presence on the defensive end and has the defensive awareness to anchor the team on that end of the floor.

"I just wanted to be aggressive," Millsap said following the game. "That was my mindset coming into tonight, especially knowing it was the second night of a back-to-back."

Millsap’s put-back dunk late in the fourth quarter energized the Pepsi Center crowd and showcased the athleticism that the veteran still has.

On the season, Millsap has connected on 46.7 percent of his 3-pointers, which is a welcome sign for Denver’s offense.

Second unit struggled to keep up

Unlike Denver’s previous games to start the season, the second unit wasn’t able to build on leads against Dallas. All five players off the bench for the Nuggets finished with a negative plus-minus, while the Mavericks’ bench unit thrived with ball movement.

In the end, Dallas finished with 61 bench points, compared to just 22 for the Nuggets. Denver’s depth will be a strength throughout the season, but on the second night of a back-to-back, it wasn’t able to fuel the Nuggets to what would’ve been their fourth consecutive win on the season.