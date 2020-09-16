Denver Nuggets make NBA history, beat Clippers, secure trip to Western Conference Finals vs. Lakers

Congratulations Denver Nuggets fans, you’ve just witnessed NBA history.



The Nuggets stand alone as the first team ever to secure back-to-back postseason series wins after trailing 3-1. Defense has been critical for the Michael Malone’s team en route to the Western Conference Finals. In Denver’s six losses this postseason, they allowed opponents to score 117.7 points per game. In the team’s eight wins, they held the opposition to 101.25 ppg – including three games under 100 points.



In today’s NBA, that’s almost unheard of and it’s a big reason why this Nuggets team has marked its place in the league’s record books.