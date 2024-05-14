Nuggets host Timberwolves in Game 5 with chance of taking first series lead

On Tuesday, the Denver Nuggets can take their first lead in the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Here's the injury report for Game 5.

INJURY REPORT

Denver:

Vlatko Čančar — OUT (Left Knee Surgery)

Jamal Murray — QUESTIONABLE (Left Calf Strain)

Minnesota:

None.

The Western Conference Semi-Finals have lived up to the hype. Minnesota shocked the world and stole the first two games at Ball Arena, the NBA's second-toughest home arena of the regular season. Denver, however, responded like champions and won Game 3 on the road by 27 points. Two nights later, Nikola Jokić and Aaron Gordon delivered herculean performances to help Denver steal another road playoff game and tie the series, 2-2.

Now, the series heads back to Denver for Game 5. Miraculously, the Nuggets reclaimed homecourt advantage after the early series deficit.

The Nuggets shot 57 percent from the field and 48.8 percent from three-point range in Game 5. That 57 percent shooting was their eighth-best ever in a playoff game. They'll need that type of shot-making on Tuesday to crack Minnesota's No. 1 defense.

On the other side of the floor, 22-year-old star Timberwolves guard, Anthony Edwards, continues to be a problem for Denver. He put up a game-high 44 points in Game 4. Will he have enough in the tank to carry his team to this degree? Can the Nuggets find some sort of solution to his explosive scoring?

We shall see on Tuesday.