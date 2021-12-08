Denver Nuggets Host Holiday Retail Event

Get your holiday shopping done early this Saturday, December 11 at the Denver Nuggets Holiday Retail Event!

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Nuggets fans can stop by the Altitude Authentics store located inside Ball Arena and complete their holiday shopping for this season. Shoppers can grab new City Edition merchandise on sale (excluding City Edition jerseys).

Fans can enter to win prizes including signed Nuggets gear and tickets to remaining home games in December, meet the Denver Nuggets Dancers and Supermascot Rocky (2:30-3:30 p.m.), and take holiday pictures in the Holiday Photobooth! DJ PAWS will also make a special appearance at the Holiday Retail Event.

Parking for Altitude Authentics shoppers is free in the Camry South lot at Ball Arena.