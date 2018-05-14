David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
Nuggets History in the Lottery
The Denver Nuggets have previously been involved in the NBA lottery 15 times in the 32 years since the lottery’s inception in 1985. The Nuggets have never “moved up” in the lottery, have “dropped down” eight times and retained their position seven times during the annual ping-pong ball drop. Here is a look at how the club has fared in its 15 lottery experiences, including its pre-lottery position, eventual draft and selection:
|Year
|Pre-Lottery
|Drafted
|Movement
|Selected
|1991
|1st
|4th
|Dropped down 3
|Dikembe Mutombo
|1992
|4th
|5th
|Dropped Down 1
|LaPhonso Ellis
|1993
|8th
|9th
|Dropped Down 1
|Rodney Rogers
|1996
|10th
|10th
|No movement
|Erick Dampier
|1997
|4th
|5th
|Dropped down 1
|Tony Battie
|1998
|1st
|3rd
|Dropped down 2
|Raef LaFrentz
|1999
|4th
|5th
|Dropped down 1
|Jonathan Bender
|2000
|10th
|10th
|No movement
|Keyon Dooling
|2001
|11th
|11th
|No movement
|Kedrick Brown
|2002
|4th
|5th
|Dropped down 1
|Nikoloz Tskitishvili
|2003
|2nd
|3rd
|Dropped down 1
|Carmelo Anthony
|2014
|11th
|11th
|No Movement
|Doug McDermott
|2015
|7th
|7th
|No Movement
|Emmanuel Mudiay
|2016
|9th
|7th
|No Movement
|Jamal Murray
|2017
|13th
|13th
|No Movement
|Donovan Mitchell
Nuggets Upcoming Draft Pick Status
Here is a look at the Nuggets current status in the next three NBA Drafts:
2018 NBA Draft
First Round (1): Nuggets have their own first round pick
Second Round (2): Nuggets do not have a second round pick (traded to Los Angeles Lakers (via UTA to CHI)). The Nuggets do own second round picks from Golden State and the less favorable of Portland and Sacramento (via SAC swap for POR).
2019 NBA Draft
First Round (1): Nuggets have their own first round pick
Second Round (0-1): Nuggets have their own second round pick as long as it falls between selections 31-55. If it falls between 56-60, that pick goes to Milwaukee.
2020 NBA Draft
First Round (1): Nuggets have their own first round pick
Second Round (1): Nuggets have their own second round pick.