Nuggets History in the Lottery

The Denver Nuggets have previously been involved in the NBA lottery 15 times in the 32 years since the lottery’s inception in 1985. The Nuggets have never “moved up” in the lottery, have “dropped down” eight times and retained their position seven times during the annual ping-pong ball drop. Here is a look at how the club has fared in its 15 lottery experiences, including its pre-lottery position, eventual draft and selection:

Year Pre-Lottery Drafted Movement Selected 1991 1st 4th Dropped down 3 Dikembe Mutombo 1992 4th 5th Dropped Down 1 LaPhonso Ellis 1993 8th 9th Dropped Down 1 Rodney Rogers 1996 10th 10th No movement Erick Dampier 1997 4th 5th Dropped down 1 Tony Battie 1998 1st 3rd Dropped down 2 Raef LaFrentz 1999 4th 5th Dropped down 1 Jonathan Bender 2000 10th 10th No movement Keyon Dooling 2001 11th 11th No movement Kedrick Brown 2002 4th 5th Dropped down 1 Nikoloz Tskitishvili 2003 2nd 3rd Dropped down 1 Carmelo Anthony 2014 11th 11th No Movement Doug McDermott 2015 7th 7th No Movement Emmanuel Mudiay 2016 9th 7th No Movement Jamal Murray 2017 13th 13th No Movement Donovan Mitchell

Nuggets Upcoming Draft Pick Status

Here is a look at the Nuggets current status in the next three NBA Drafts:

2018 NBA Draft

First Round (1): Nuggets have their own first round pick

Second Round (2): Nuggets do not have a second round pick (traded to Los Angeles Lakers (via UTA to CHI)). The Nuggets do own second round picks from Golden State and the less favorable of Portland and Sacramento (via SAC swap for POR).

2019 NBA Draft

First Round (1): Nuggets have their own first round pick

Second Round (0-1): Nuggets have their own second round pick as long as it falls between selections 31-55. If it falls between 56-60, that pick goes to Milwaukee.

2020 NBA Draft

First Round (1): Nuggets have their own first round pick

Second Round (1): Nuggets have their own second round pick.