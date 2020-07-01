Help send the Denver Nuggets off to Orlando!

Calling all Nuggets fans!

Your Denver Nuggets are preparing to head to Orlando on Tuesday, July 7 and you can join the moment by sending the team off in your own personalized style!

To join in on the moment, all you need to do is record your personal message to the team, download the Greenfly app and sign up with code "NUGGETSFAN". From there, you will be able to upload your video to be included in the team sendoff video!

Fans are encouraged to wish the team safe travels to Orlando and good luck in the remaining portion of the season. Of course, fans are also encouraged to showcase their Mile High Basketball pride!

We look forward to seeing the incredible messages of support from our fans!