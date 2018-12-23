Nuggets fall to Clippers, Four-Game win Streak Snapped

The Denver Nuggets saw their four-game win streak snapped with a 132-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center Saturday afternoon.

Denver, which had downed Memphis, Oklahoma City, Toronto and Dallas consecutively heading into the contest fell behind 12 points at the 3:01 mark in the first quarter and had to catch up the rest of the way. Former Nugget Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari and teammate Tobias Harris combined for 23 of the their team’s 34 first-quarter points to help L.A. win its second win a row.

“From the get go, we just weren’t here,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. “A lot of defensive breakdowns, not ready to play. Give them credit. We weren’t ready. They were and they totally dominated us.”

The Nuggets had a chance to trim its deficit to few as four late in the second quarter but point guard Jamal Murray missed a 16-footer with 8.1 seconds to play in the second quarter and forward Juancho Hernangómez fouled Harris on a 3-point attempt with just .4 remaining before halftime and the Clippers pushed the lead back to nine at 68-59 at halftime.

Denver center Nikola Jokić received a technical foul with 6:38 to play was ejected after having put up 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting and six rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes. Murray finished with 18 points three rebounds and three assists. Monte Morris added 15 points in addition to five assists off the bench while Trey Lyles (13) and Malik Beasley (11) also finished in double-figures in scoring.

Gallinari and Harris combined for 42 points with each scoring 21 apiece while power forward Montrezl Harrell had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 14 and Patrick Beverley contributed with a dozen points.

The Nuggets allowed the Clippers 57.6 percent shooting from the field, including 80 points in the paint while allowing their highest point total of the season and were outrebounded 56-37.

The win moves the season series between Denver and the Clippers to 1-1, following a 107-98 Denver win on Opening Night. The two teams will square off again in the Mile High City on Feb. 24, 2018.

“They lived in our paint,” Malone said. When, they did miss, which was not very often, it seemed like they got every offensive rebound. They outworked us. They were more physical than us and they wanted it more. Their recent struggles have been a by-product of them being a little bit injured and also having a very tough schedule. They got us tonight. Tip your hat and we gotta get ready for our next game.”

The Nuggets will face the San Antonio Spurs on the road Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. That game will be aired live on Altitude TV and streamed on AltitudeNOW.