Denver Nuggets 103, Los Angeles Clippers 100: Three Takeaways

A win is a win.

That’s all that matters for the Denver Nuggets, who used a fourth-quarter comeback to secure a 103-100 victory over the LA Clippers Sunday night. Despite owning a 17-point lead in the third quarter, Denver had to grind out the win on defense, which went down to the buzzer with a key stop from Davon Reed.

Just one point separated the two teams after the opening six minutes of action, as LA secured a 16-15 lead at the first timeout. The Clippers maintained and built the lead throughout the quarter as Denver’s offense struggled to make shots. After being down by as many as seven points, the Nuggets used a 9-0 run to end the quarter (off of three 3-pointers) to take a 32-30 lead into the second frame. Denver knocked down six triples in the first 12 minutes, which fueled a majority of the team’s offense.

Denver’s second unit was effective in its first stint of the game as the Nuggets extended the lead to nine early in the second quarter. Davon Reed was instrumental during this run with 10 points in the second quarter and 13 in the first half. Denver’s bench scored 30 points in the half, which helped the Mile High squad secure a 64-55 advantage at the halftime break. Nikola Jokić quietly impacted the game at all levels, with 12 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in his 17 first-half minutes.

The Nuggets quickly extended the lead up to 71-57 within the first three minutes of the second half as Jokić secured an early double-double. The shorthanded Clippers wouldn’t go down easily and used a 22-5 run to tie the game at 79 late in the third quarter. As Denver went cold on offense, LA took advantage and regained the momentum of the game. Things didn’t improve for the Nuggets as the second unit checked in for the remainder of the quarter, and the Clippers ultimately took an 83-79 lead into the final frame. To highlight the offensive struggles in the quarter, Denver went the final five minutes of the quarter without a point.

The Nuggets couldn’t swing the momentum in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, which prompted head coach Michael Malone to insert the majority of the starters back in much earlier than usual. LA extended the lead to 91-82 with just under nine minutes remaining as the Mile High squad was searching for answers. Denver slowly chipped away at the deficit in the ensuing minutes and eventually tied the game at 93 with just over four minutes remaining.

Big-time 3-pointers from Jokić and Austin Rivers helped Denver regain the lead and extend it to 101-95, which was ultimately enough for the Nuggets to pullout the much-needed victory.

Here are three takeaways from Sunday’s win.

Third quarter struggles almost sunk Denver

Things were going according to plan for the Nuggets through the first 24 minutes of Sunday’s contest. 64 points in the first half and a nine-point lead were exactly what Denver was looking for in a bounce-back opportunity.

However, it all changed down the stretch of the third quarter after the Nuggets built the lead up to 74-57. LA closed the quarter on a 25-6 run to completely turn the game around and regain the lead heading into the final quarter. That run completed a 28-15 overall advantage in the quarter for the Clippers as Denver went ice cold on offense, which included a five-minute scoreless stretch.

Thankfully, Denver was able to squeeze out the win down the stretch of the fourth quarter to avoid a repeat performance from Thursday’s loss to Charlotte.

Jokić was in control

It certainly wasn’t always pretty, but it was effective enough for the reigning MVP and the Nuggets.

Jokić had to battle multiple defenders and various defensive schemes throughout Sunday’s contest but persevered to the tune of 26 points, 22 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and two blocks. With that stat line, the Serbian big man became the first player in franchise history with two straight games with 20+ points and 20+ rebounds.

Jokić helped seal the deal with two clutch free throws with 13 seconds remaining to wrap up the gutsy effort.

A tale of two halves for the second unit

As the game flipped, the story did as well for Denver’s second unit.

Led by Reed and Hyland, the Nuggets got 30 points from the second unit in the first half, which was key in the nine-point halftime lead. Reed scored 13 in that half, while Hyland chipped in with seven points and two assists.

However, as the Mile High squad needed answers in the second half, the bench wasn’t able to build on the first-half momentum and the Nuggets finished with 32 points off the bench at the final buzzer. Reed made his impact felt up until the final buzzer, which included a lockdown defensive stop on the game-tying shot attempt. Reed finished with 15 points in his 26 minutes of action.

Denver is back in action Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors (8 p.m. MT).