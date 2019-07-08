Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Summer League preview: A battle between two undefeated teams

The Denver Nuggets will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Boston Celtics (1-0) Tuesday in Summer League action. After their first game was canceled due to complications arising from an earthquake, the Nuggets took care of business against the Orlando Magic, winning 84-79 Sunday afternoon.

Terrence Davis (22 points, five rebounds and three assists) and Brandon Goodwin (16 points and seven assists) led the way for Denver, who knocked down 44 percent from deep. Vlatko Čančar chipped in with 12 points and five rebounds as the Nuggets kicked off their Summer League play with a win.

The Celtics also won their opening Summer League game 96-82 over the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston boasts a Summer League roster full of former collegiate standouts, including Carsen Edwards (Purdue), Aaron Harrison (Kentucky) and Grant Williams (Tennessee). Edwards scored 20 points in the team’s first victory while Williams dropped 12 points and six rebounds.

Here are some keys to watch:

1) Vanderbilt looks to build on first game

Jarred Vanderbilt played in his first-ever Summer League game on Sunday and although he showed some signs of rust, he was active in many areas of the game. He finished with four points, seven rebounds and two steals. After the game, Vanderbilt expressed his desire to read and breakdown the defense more moving forward, saying, “The adrenaline was running, and I was moving a lot faster [than I normally would]. So, I feel like the next game, I'll slow down a little and I'll have [control of my] pace. Read the defense a lot more. Find ways to make plays for myself and my teammates.”

2) The battle between scoring guards

Edwards and Nuggets point guard Brandon Goodwin had impressive games to help lead their respective teams to victory over the weekend. Now the two guards will face-off against each other. Both guards can fill up the stat sheet through their explosive scoring abilities, and this matchup between the two guards could go a long way in deciding the outcome of the game.

3) Matching up against Boston’s physical frontcourt

The Celtics have several imposing big men on their Summer League roster, from the aforementioned Grant Williams to sophomore Robert Williams and rookie Tacko Fall (who stands in at 7’7”). Denver will face a stiff challenge in the paint and on the boards against Boston, as it will likely take a group effort to limit the Celtics’ effectiveness down low.

Tuesday’s game will tip-off at 6 p.m. MT and will air on ESPN2.