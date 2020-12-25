Denver Nuggets to debut Flatirons Red City Edition jersey against Los Angeles Clippers on Christmas

The Nuggets have a primetime matchup against the team they made history against during the playoffs. Sounds like a perfect time to have their first Skyline Night celebration of the season, presented by Western Union.

Just over a month after being revealed, the Nuggets will finally don their new City Edition jerseys on Friday night against the Clippers in a nationally-televised game.



The Flatirons Red color, which nods to the landscape of Colorado and is a universal color for goodwill, has been a hit with Nuggets fans around the world . The jersey also wraps up the Skyline trilogy for the team before it shifts to looking back at the team’s 45 years in the NBA



The final City Edition jersey is supposed to represent five pillars: Inspiring a culture of inclusion and diversity, building bridges in the community, working hard and enjoying life, celebrating arts and music and investing locally.



“We want all to be included in Mile High Basketball,” Nuggets SVP and Chief Marketing Officer Declan Bolger explained in an interview last month. “We want Denver basketball to be an important part of our city’s culture.”



For more information on the 20-21 City Edition uniform please visit https://www.nba.com/nuggets/city-edition.