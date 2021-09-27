Denver Nuggets Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster and Schedule

DENVER, September 27, 2021 – The Denver Nuggets have announced their roster and schedule for training camp for the 2021-22 season. Training camp will take place at the University of California San Diego in San Diego, CA from Tuesday, September 28th through Saturday October 2nd.

If you plan on attending any of training camp, please contact Nuggets PR if you haven’t done so already for more information on coverage. Due to updated NBA rules for the 2021-22 season and being in an off-site facility without a convenient workable setup, media availabilities at training camp will be in-person only and not available via zoom. Throughout the season, practice and shootarounds will also be in-person only with pre and post-game availabilities being required to still be held via zoom in addition to the media in person. Information regarding access to practices and games was sent to the requestor of your outlet on Friday FYI.

Please see below for the Nuggets 2021-22 training camp roster as well as our tentative schedule for training camp: