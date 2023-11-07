Nuggets and Kroenke Sports Charities give back to 47 Non-Profits for Nuggets Grant Night

Nuggets Nation doesn’t just offer endless support to their team; they also give back to the community.

Between the first and second quarter of Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Kroenke Sports Charities (KSC) will donate a total of $680,000 to 47 nonprofit organizations in the Metro Denver area for Nuggets Grant Night.

“Why 47?” asked Altitude TV’s Vic Lombardi at a KSC event a few weeks ago. "Because it represents 47 years of Denver Nuggets basketball."

The proceeds for Nuggets Grant Night were made possible by Denver's championship season. The team ran multiple activations throughout the deepest postseason run in franchise history, including away game Arena Watch Parties and sales of Nuggets Rally Towels. Proceeds from these activities benefitted Kroenke Sports Charities to support community agencies that fulfill KSC mission: Kroenke Sports Charities strives to serve our community through education, health and fitness initiatives, athletic programs, and direct aid, with the particular purpose of helping families, children, veterans, and the disabled. KSC provides relevant programs and support, directly and with other nonprofit organizations, to ultimately assist, encourage, and enrich the lives of those in need.

Of course, all of this wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of Nuggets faithful, who showered the team with support and generosity.

For more information on the initiatives of KSC, please visit:

https://www.ballarena.com/arena-information/kroenke-sports-charities/

For more information on the 47 Non-Profit Beneficiaries, see below:



1. A Precious Child — www.apreciouschild.org

A Precious Child provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. KSC Grant supports Empowerment Resource Center.

BeyondHome offers a comprehensive approach for vulnerable families to become self-sufficient for life. At BeyondHome, families work hard to achieve personalized goals for their education, housing, finances, and family. KSC Grant supports after-school and summer programming for youth.

3. Boys & Girls Club of Pueblo County — www.bgcpckids.org

BGCPC enables all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. KSC Grant supports intramural sports leagues.

4. Child Advocates- Denver CASA — www.denvercasa.org

Child Advocates - Denver CASA advocates for the best interests of children who have experienced abuse or neglect by training diverse volunteers who create opportunities for children, youth, and families to thrive. KSC Grant supports youth aging out of foster care system.

5. Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation — www.supportchildrenscolorado.org

Children's Hospital Colorado Foundation works to improve the health of children through the provision of high-quality, coordinated programs of patient care, education, research, and advocacy. KSC Grant supports Pediatric Mental Health Institute.

6. Children’s Museum of Denver — https://www.mychildsmuseum.org/

Children’s Museum creates extraordinary experiences that champion the wonder and joy of childhood. KSC Grant supports field trips and memberships for children in underserved communities.

7. Clayton Early Learning — https://www.claytonearlylearning.org/

Clayton Early Learning is an innovation hub that fosters thriving, equitable communities by partnering with families to nurture a whole child, whole family approach to the early years, discover what works, and advance systems change. KSC Grant supports Clayton Cares Market providing healthy and nutritious food for 0-5 years old children and their families.

8. Colorado Pet Pantry — www.coloradopetpantry.org

Colorado Pet Pantry's mission is to temporarily feed Colorado pets, allowing families to increase their ability to care for pets with the goal of keeping them out of shelters and with their families. KSC Grant supports 103 monthly pet food banks throughout Colorado.

9. Colorado Springs Sports Corporation — www.coloradospringssports.org

To inspire and advance Colorado Springs, Olympic City USA, and the Pikes Peak Region through sport and community events. KSC Grant supports YES Program sport specific coaches training and free programming for students.

10. Community Food Share — www.communityfoodshare.org

Eliminate hunger in Boulder and Broomfield Counties. KSC Grant supports Feeding Families on-site pantry for individuals, families and older adults.

11. Craig Hospital Foundation — www.craighospital.org

Craig advocates for and provides exceptional patient and family centered care for those affected by spinal cord and brain injury. KSC Grant supports the Therapeutic Recreation Program.

12. Denver Children’s Home — www.denverchildrenshome.org

Denver Children's Home (DCH) restores hope and health to traumatized children and families through a comprehensive array of therapeutic, educational, and community-based services. KSC Grant supports core programs for trauma-impacted youth.

13. Denver Dream Center — www.denverdreamcenter.org

Denver Dream Center (DDC) was launched with a mission of Rescuing People, Rebuilding Lives, and Restoring Dreams. Our vision is to bring hope to the hopeless. KSC Grant supports Adopt a Block and Night Moves programs for youth.

14. Denver Rescue Mission — www.denverrescuemission.org

The Denver Rescue Mission is dedicated to changing lives by meeting people at their points of need with the goal of returning them to society as productive, self-sufficient individuals. KSC Grant supports Food Service Program for people of all ages.

15. Denver Tennis Park — www.denvertennispark.org

Through high quality tennis programming, we serve all kids and the whole kid. We believe in the power of physical and mental fitness to change lives. KSC Grant supports underserved youth physical and mental fitness through tennis.

16. Dream on 3, Rocky Mountain — www.dreamon3.org

Dream on 3's mission is to create experiences of joy, hope, and encouragement for children and young adults with life-altering conditions through the world of sports. KSC Grant supports Dream Box – a sports-themed care package for children experiencing health challenges.

17. Emergency Family Assistance Association (EFFA) — www.efaa.org

EFAA provides stabilizing services, innovative programs, and transformative advocacy to strengthen families and create a thriving community. KSC Grant supports safety net services including immediate need of food and financial assistance.

Family Tree partners with all people to prevent and overcome the interconnected issues of child abuse, domestic violence, and homelessness to promote safety, stability, and healing across generations. KSC Grant supports GOALS Program to assist children and families in their journey to break the cycle of poverty.

19. Food Bank of the Rockies — www.foodbankrockies.org

To ignite the power of community to nourish people facing hunger. KSC Grant supports Totes of Hope program which provides (7) meals weekly for underserved students and their families.

20. Food For Thought Denver — www.foodforthoughtdenver.org

Food for Thought Denver strives to eliminate weekend hunger for children in the Denver area by providing food Powersacks. Doing so allows them to contribute more positively to their school environment and the communities in which they live, regardless of economic and social class. We believe that no child should go hungry. KSC Grant supports weekend meals for students experiencing hunger.

21. Gigi’s Playhouse Denver, Down Syndrome Achievement Centers — www.gigisplayhouse.org/denver/

The mission of GiGi's Playhouse is to change the way the world views Down syndrome and to send a global message of acceptance for all. KSC Grant supports GigiFIT and Gigi Kitchen programs addressing health and fitness challenges of clients.

Provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-­threatening medical condition. KSC Grant supports HopeDay program providing family fun events while child is receiving medical treatment and hospital visits.

Strengthening families and transforming lives through the ministry of foster care, adoption, and orphan care. KSC Grant supports the Foster Care Program to recruit, train, and support foster parents.

24. Integrated Family Community Services — https://ifcs.org

Integrated Family Community Services (IFCS) provides basic human services, hunger alleviation, and enrichment programs to low-income people, using community resources. IFCS fosters self-sufficiency and respects the dignity of each client, serving the greater Denver metro area. KSC Grant supports enrichment programs including food market, holiday gifts and school supplies for children, families, veterans and the disabled.

25. Kids First Health Care — www.kidsfirsthealthcare.org

Kids First Health Care is committed to improving the health and well-being of infants, children, and youth through providing primary and preventive health services in partnership with schools and other community organizations. KSC Grant supports comprehensive health care services in underserved schools.

Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. KSC Grant supports Holiday Wish Store at which Make a Wish children can shop for gifts for people in their lives who support them through their critical illness.

27. MCA Denver — www.mcadenver.org

Museum of Contemporary Art Denver is an innovative forum for contemporary art that inspires and challenges, creating an understanding and dialogue about the art of our time. KSC Grant supports adult and teen internship experiences and programs.

28. Mercy Housing Mountain Plains — www.mercyhousing.org

To create stable, vibrant, and healthy communities by developing, financing, and operating affordable, program-enriched housing for families, seniors, and people with special needs who lack the economic resources to access quality, safe housing opportunities. KSC Grant supports youth engagement, education and enrichment programs throughout Denver.

29. National Sports Center for the Disabled — www.nscd.org

The mission of the National Sports Center for the Disabled is to advance the power of people with all abilities through adaptive innovation and the joy of recreation and outdoor experiences. KSC Grant supports school-based adaptive recreation programs for middle and school students.

30. Parkinson Association of the Rockies — www.parkinsonrockies.org

Parkinson Association of the Rockies connects and empowers People with Parkinson's to thrive through educating, creating awareness, promoting research, and supporting those with the disease, their families and the Colorado and Wyoming communities. KSC Grant supports weekly exercise classes.

31. Quality Community Foundation — www.c3gov.com/government/boards-commissions/quality-community-foundation

The mission of the Quality Community Foundation (QCF) is to build a quality community for a lifetime within the City of Commerce City, CO. KSC Grant supports a variety of community-based programs for residents in Commerce City.

32. Reading Partners — www.readingpartners.org/location/colorado/

Reading Partners' mission is to help children become lifelong readers by empowering communities to provide individualized instruction with measurable results. KSC Grant supports summer reading program.

33. River Deep Foundation — www.riverdeepfoundation.org

RDF works to assist military veterans and other individuals who have experienced physical, emotional, or psychological trauma-and those who assist them-to heal and re-engage in life through adventure, recreation, and a network of support. KSC Grant supports the Therapeutic Social Outings Program including fly fishing, archery, equine therapy and much more.

34. Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation — www.rmchildren.org

To ensure newborns, pediatric patients, and their families have the financial, nutritional, and emotional support they need during the most challenging moments in their lives. KSC Grant supports PFA program which supports pediatric patients’ and their families’ basic needs.

35. Rocky Mountain MS Center — www.mscenter.org

The mission of the Rocky Mountain MS Center is to improve the quality of life for individuals and their families living with multiple sclerosis and related neurological diseases through care, support, education, and research. KSC Grant supports KADEP Day program for younger adults with MS. c. www.mscenter.org

Soldiers' Angels provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. KSC Grant supports access to critical services including food, healthcare, transportation for homeless, active duty and veteran families.

37. Special Olympics Colorado — www.specialolympicsco.org

Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO) provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. KSC Grant supports Strong Minds socio-emotional and mental health programs.

38. Sun Valley Youth Center — www.sunvalleyyouthcenter.org

Sun Valley Youth Center's (SVYC) mission is to empower youth, families, and communities to reach their God-given potential. KSC Grant supports after-school and summer programs including the Book Wagon neighborhood literary enrichment.

Tennyson Center for Children — www.tennysoncenter.org

The mission of Tennyson Center for Children is to work with every child and family impacted by trauma to realize their infinite possibilities. KSC Grant supports Education and Day Treatment programs for neglected youth.

40. There With Care — www.therewithcare.org

Mission is to provide a wide range of thoughtful and fundamental services to families and children during the critical phase of a medical crisis. We serve families referred by medical agencies, by building a network of services and people who ease the burden of life's day-to-day obligations with compassion and care. KSC Grant supports transportation assistance for families to attend medical appointments.

41. United Services Organization Inc. — https://colorado.uso.org

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. KSC Grant supports programs for active duty military personnel and their families.

42. Urban Peak — www.urbanpeak.org

Urban Peak's mission is to ignite the potential in youth to exit homelessness and create self-determined, fulfilled lives. KSC Grant supports Drop-In Center - a safe place where youth can receive meals, laundry access, showers and lockers.

43. Warren Village — www.warrenvillage.org

Warren Village exists so low-income, single-parent families can achieve sustainable personal and economic self-sufficiency. KSC Grant supports First Step program that provides housing and social-emotional support for formerly homeless teen mothers and their children which they complete high school or GED.

44. We Don’t Waste — www.wedontwaste.org

We Don't Waste increases food access and protects the planet by rescuing and repurposing food, while educating and advocating to increase food security and decrease food waste. KSC Grant supports Mobile Food Markets providing nutritious meals for food-insecure individuals and families.

WeeCycle's mission is to recycle essential baby gear and match it to Colorado families in need. We envision a time when all of Colorado's infants and toddlers have their basic needs met and can thrive. KSC Grant supports Essential Baby Gear program.

46. Youth on Record — www.youthonrecord.org

Youth on Record empowers young creatives to achieve their artistic, personal, and academic best by employing Colorado musicians and artists as their coaches and mentors. KSC Grant supports Young Creative Ecosystem programs including access to recording sessions, music production, instrument lessons, performances for underserved youth.

47. Zuma’s Rescue Ranch — www.zumasrescueranch.com