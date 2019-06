In a very special LIVE recorded edition of the 24K Podcast, Chris Dempsey and Katy Winge talked with Monte Morris and Jarred Vanderbilt at the Cherry Cricket in downtown Denver. The two revisited draft night for themselves, talked about their offseason plans, and the excitement that's already ramping up for next season. A fan Q&A took place at the end - this was also streamed LIVE on the Nuggets Facebook page.